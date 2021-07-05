  1. Home
  2. entertainment

12 Inspirational Quotes by John Cena to motivate you and rid away those Monday blues

John Cena's Twitter page is just the right medicine that one should be prescribed to beat those Monday blues, especially in a turbulent year like 2021. We picked out some of the 44-year-old actor's recent best tweets that left us majorly motivated!
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 02:47 pm
John Cena tweeted, "Be perfectly imperfect" John Cena's 13 million (and counting!) Twitter followers are constantly uplifted by his motivational quotes.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

2021 has not been 'the light' at the end of a dark tunnel, i.e. 2020 like we had wholeheartedly hoped it would be! As we continue to adapt and persevere through a COVID-19 pandemic world, there's also extra dullness when it comes to the Monday blues. Well, we have just the right medicine prescribed for you and his name is JOHN CENA!

The 44-year-old actor and wrestler, who stamped an inimitable mark in WWE while rising exponentially in Hollywood, is also very popular on social media. While on Instagram, John has 15.3 million (and counting!) followers, who constantly try to decode the Vacation Friends star's random photos without a caption explanation, Cena has 13 million (and counting) Twitter followers as well. The ones who follow John on the latter, are constantly uplifted by his inspirational quotes. Whether it be about a positive work ethic or matters of the heart, Cena manages to motivate us with his QOTD's!

Here are 12 super inspiring quotes by John Cena that will motivate you and help rid away those Monday blues:

Leave it to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect to leave us motivated!

ALSO READ: After marrying Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena is now open to having kids: I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser

Which John Cena motivational quote would you like as a poster on your home wall and why? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John's latest outing is F9, which is currently leading the global box-office with more than USD 500 million earnings, so far. Moreover, Cena's next release is The Suicide Squad, which hits US theatres on July 30, while a spin-off series of the upcoming highly-awaited James Gunn directorial titled Peacemaker, based on the DC character John is playing, is slated for a January 2022 release.

Credits :John Cena Twitter,Getty Images

You may like these
John Cena QUIPS Drew McIntyre's setting himself up for 'disappointment' over latter's dream match with F9 star
After marrying Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena is now open to having kids: I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser
Dave Bautista clarifies his stand on not working with John Cena or Dwayne Johnson: Prefer not to be lumped in
F9 star John Cena QUIPS how he owes money to anybody who saw his earlier movies
UK man changes his name to John Cena following a hilarious drunken dare
John Cena REVEALS how hiding the 'Toretto cross' helped keep his F9 character's identity 'under wraps'
close