12 Inspirational Quotes by John Cena to motivate you and rid away those Monday blues

John Cena's Twitter page is just the right medicine that one should be prescribed to beat those Monday blues, especially in a turbulent year like 2021. We picked out some of the 44-year-old actor's recent best tweets that left us majorly motivated!

2021 has not been 'the light' at the end of a dark tunnel, i.e. 2020 like we had wholeheartedly hoped it would be! As we continue to adapt and persevere through a COVID-19 pandemic world, there's also extra dullness when it comes to the Monday blues. Well, we have just the right medicine prescribed for you and his name is JOHN CENA!

The 44-year-old actor and wrestler, who stamped an inimitable mark in WWE while rising exponentially in Hollywood, is also very popular on social media. While on Instagram, John has 15.3 million (and counting!) followers, who constantly try to decode the Vacation Friends star's random photos without a caption explanation, Cena has 13 million (and counting) Twitter followers as well. The ones who follow John on the latter, are constantly uplifted by his inspirational quotes. Whether it be about a positive work ethic or matters of the heart, Cena manages to motivate us with his QOTD's!

Here are 12 super inspiring quotes by John Cena that will motivate you and help rid away those Monday blues:

We all make mistakes. This does not mean we are mistakes. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2021

No one does it alone. No one. Overcome the fear of asking for help, and your true potential will begin to shine through. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 20, 2021

Falling off the bike will always help you learn to ride it. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 4, 2021

Look back, love and learn from your past just don’t get stuck living in it. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2021

In order to move on, you must actually move on. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 28, 2021

Don’t dwell on what could’ve been, focus on what can be. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 1, 2021

Worry less about who follows you and more about where you are going. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 30, 2021

Be perfectly imperfect — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 14, 2021

Do not strive to be free of mistakes. Strive to possess the courage to make them, the strength to endure their wrath, and the consciousness to absorb their wisdom. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 5, 2021

Approach experiences with the idea that you know less than you do. Curious attention and observation can be a vital tool in gaining more knowledge, understanding and wisdom. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2021

Limitations are a part of life for all of us. But it’s the limitations that make the experiences, wisdom, emotions, and moments of life limitless. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 13, 2021

Approach life more like you have something to learn and less like you have something to prove. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 19, 2021

Leave it to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect to leave us motivated!

Meanwhile, on the work front, John's latest outing is F9, which is currently leading the global box-office with more than USD 500 million earnings, so far. Moreover, Cena's next release is The Suicide Squad, which hits US theatres on July 30, while a spin-off series of the upcoming highly-awaited James Gunn directorial titled Peacemaker, based on the DC character John is playing, is slated for a January 2022 release.

