12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift USHERED IN Beyonce as Mayor of Santa Carla

Beyoncé, the famous musician known for hits like Break My Soul, has added another achievement to her already impressive list of titles. She has been named as the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California, and received a key to the city during her Renaissance Tour concert at Levi's Stadium.

During the show, the 41-year-old artist took a moment to express her excitement about the honor. In a TikTok video captured by a fan, she told the crowd, "I'm so excited. I'm so happy to be on stage. Y'alls faces are so beautiful. You know today's special because today...I am the mayor." Beyoncé also shared her gratitude for her loyal fans who have supported her for over 25 years.

To mark the occasion, Beyoncé shared carousel images on Instagram from the concert. She can be seen wearing a stunning sequin red headscarf, a strapless black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, and sparkly black platform boots. One photo shows her proudly posing with the key to the city. Another picture showcased a crew member with a paper that said, "Say Hey Mayor Carter."

Mayor Lisa Gillmor passed the tile to Beyonce

Beyoncé's publicist, Dr. Yvette Noel-Shure, accepted the honorary title on her behalf during a city council meeting. The title was passed on for a day from Mayor Lisa Gillmor to the superstar. Dr. Noel-Schure expressed Beyoncé's immense gratitude for the recognition of her contributions to the arts and society. She said, “Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms. Carter,” Dr. Noel-Schure said. “To all who made the decision to honor her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California. I have worked with Beyoncé now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognized for her contribution to the arts and to society at large.”

Noel-Shure added, “She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning."

Beyoncé's upcoming concerts at Levi's Stadium are generating excitement in Santa Clara. A spokesperson for the city mentioned that her performances will bring a significant amount of energy and excitement to the area.

