12 Years of One Direction: Do you think Harry Styles, Zayn, Liam, Louis & Niall will ever have a reunion? POLL

For Directioners, July 23 will forever be a day of epic celebration as it was exactly 12 years ago when One Direction was formed and they went on to become the best boyband in the world. Comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, 1D released five chart-topping albums and toured the world with their addictive tunes.

Eventually, in 2015, after Zayn Malik heartbreakingly quit the band and the remaining members released Made in the A.M., One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus much to fans' sadness. With the promise to return in 18 months, it's been one too many months and years since we last saw the boys together as 1D. All five members embarked on successful solo careers, with Harry Styles even winning himself a Grammy. Nevertheless, Directioners are still hopeful that someday, all five singers will reunite for an album or world tour and One Direction will be back stronger than ever!

Thankfully, if not all, several One Direction members have had mini reunions, which always manage to leave their fans elated. Moreover, the boys have also been appreciative of their time in 1D and always keep their band days close to their hearts, in spite of any hurdles mentioned. It will be interesting to see which members will be celebrating 12 Years of One Direction today on social media.

