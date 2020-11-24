13 Going on 30 co stars Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner to play Ryan Reynolds‘ parents in The Adam Project?

According to reports via THR, Mark Ruffalo will be essaying the role of Ryan Reynolds‘ dad The Adam Project, alongside his 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner who will be playing Ryan’s mother.

13 Going on 30‘s Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff are reuniting! It was just announced that Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will be starring with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project as Ryan Reynolds‘ parents. THR recently revealed that both Mark and Catherine Keener would be joining the flick, which is headed to Netflix. In the much-anticipated film, Ryan stars as a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, a brilliant scientist, who is now the same age as he is in present-day and set things right in order to save the future.

The flick will reunite Mark and Jennifer who starred in 13 Going on 30 sixteen years ago. In case you missed it, Variety recently reported that Zoe Saldana will also feature extensively in the film. Zoe will portray Ryan‘s wife in the future, who is a fighter pilot.

The movie will be the first project for Ryan‘s The Group Effort Initiative, which is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions.

If you missed it, earlier this week, it was announced that Ryan had bought Welsh Soccer Team, Wrexham AFC! The news was announced on the team’s Twitter account, which revealed that the two actors acquired the team through their RR McReynolds Company after supporters voted in favour of the move. The video announcement featured Ryan and Rob McElhenney thanking supporters for putting their trust in them. “To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us,” Rob shared and Ryan added, “We are humbled and we are already getting to work.”

