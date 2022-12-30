13 Lesser Known facts about Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington

With the massive success of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow played by Kit Harington became a household name. As of now, Kit Harington is in the limelight for being an integral part of The Avengers as the Black Knight. In fact, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion, fans have been expecting a standalone film featuring all about Black Knight. Kit’s character was introduced in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which wasn't a massive MCU hit, but certainly managed to grab attention for introducing Thanos’ brother, Eros played by Harry Styles, and Dane Whitman aka Black Knight famously played by Kit Harington. While fans' speculations suggest that the Game of Thrones star will be seen as Dane Whitman in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, it won’t make it to the theatres before 2024. Until then here is a list of interesting lesser-known facts about the beloved actor, that will certainly amuse you in the meantime.

13 lesser-known facts about the Game of Thrones star Kit Harington While you might know everything about Game of Throne's beloved character Jon Snow, we bet you know nothing about Kit Harington, the actor who actually played the character. Scroll on for a list of 15 facts about Kit Harington aka King of the North. 1. Kit Harington never knew his full name until he was 11 Kit’s full name is Christopher Catesby Harington, strangely enough, the star did not know his full name up until he turned 11. Turns out, Kit was named by his mother after famous English playwright Christopher Marlowe. 2. He could have been called Kit Catesby professionally Kit’s middle name is Catesby which he gets from his mother, as it is her maiden name. It is reported that the star we know as Kit Harrington could have been called Kit Catesby. 3. Kit is a descendent of King Charles II Who knew, Kit Harington comes from a royal bloodline? He is the son of Sir David Richard Harington 15th Baronet who is a businessman. Kit’s paternal grandmother was Lavender Cecilia Denny, this is what makes Kit a descendent of King Charles II who was the King of England, Scotland, as well as Ireland from the years 1660 to 1685. 4. Kit claims he is historically connected to Queen Elizabeth I Funnily enough, Kit Harington claims that he is the descendant of the inventor of flush toilets creator. Turns out, the first flush toilet ever was created for Queen Elizabeth I by Sir John Harington created in the 16th century. Reportedly Kit has admitted that they are both related. 5. Kit played the lead role of Albert Narracott You’d be amused to know that Kit played the lead role of Albert Narracott in the National Theatre’s adaptation of the famous War Horse when he was in drama school. He managed to win two Olivier Awards for the same. 6. Kit received a call for Got auditions after he was seen as Albert Narracott Reportedly, Kit Harington caught the attention of the Game of Thrones producers during the run of War Horse. It was after which he received a call for an audition. Reports suggest the actor was asked to read a scene with Tyrion Lannister.

7. Kit had a black eye when he showed up for his first audition Kit has previously shared that he showed up for his first audition with a black eye which he got from a quarrel at a McDonald's the previous night. He has reportedly confessed, the black eye might have worked in his favor as it made him look tougher. 8. Harington wore a wig for the pilot episode of Game of Thrones

While Kit managed to grow his naturally gorgeous hair for the next episodes, very few people know he actually wore a wig in the pilot episode. He has even stated on record that he never had long hair before playing Jon Snow’s character. 9. Kit loves watching horror films. Kit Harington loves watching horror films, some of his top favorites comprise The Shining, The Wicker Man, The Ring, and the Scream films. 10. Kit doesn't really like social media, including Twitter. Kit Harington has actually confessed that he is already pretty much always in front of the public eye, being active on Twitter in his free time doesn't seem like the way to go. Apart from Twitter, he is also not active on any other famous Social Media platforms. 11. Kit Harington is 5'8" Kit Harington is actually 5'8" which actually gave rise to several height jokes in the Game of Thrones. 12. Kit is claustrophobic Kit has gone ahead and confessed on record that he is claustrophobic. Despite this, he agreed to the scene in season 6 during the "Battle of the Bastards" famous fight scene where he was entrapped under a huge pile of bodies. 13. He's afraid of flying Despite his fast lifestyle, Kit has gone on record and claimed that he is afraid of flying. In fact, he spoke about it to CN Traveler, and shared, "Every time I get on a plane I have to touch the outside of the plane three times before I get in... I am [a nervous flier]. I've gotten worse actually. I used to love it, but now I imagine being 30,000 feet in the air. Each time I fly it feels more unnatural. I get more jittery... It’s bizarre. I used to love flying, and since I've been doing Thrones and traveling over to America a lot, I get really nervous about it and I don’t know why." About Kit Harington Christopher Catesby Harington, professionally known as Kit Harington became an overnight sensation after his famous role as Jon Snow in the epic HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones which aired from 2011–2019. He has appeared in several films including 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation where he played Vincent Smith, 2014’s Pompeii where he played Milo, How to Train Your Dragon 2 where he gave his voice to Eret, Testament of Youth where he played Roland Leighton, and Seventh Son where he played Billy Bradley. Apart from these, he was also seen in 2015’s Spooks: The Greater Good as Will Holloway

2016’s Brimstone as Samuel

2018’s The Death & Life of John F. Donovan as John F. Donovan

2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World as Eret’s voice

2021’s Eternals as Dane Whitman / Black Knight

2022’s Baby Ruby as Spencer Kit Harington's famous TV roles include, 2011–2019’s Game of Thrones as Jon Snow

2015’s 7 Days in Hell as James Poole

2017’s Gunpowder as Robert Catesby

2018’s Zog as Sir Gadabout’s voice

2019’s Saturday Night Live as the host

2020’s Criminal: UK as Alex

2021’s Friends: The Reunion as Himself

2021’s Modern Love as Michael

