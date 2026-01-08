13 Most Awaited Hollywood Films Releasing in 2026: From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday

2026 is all about movies, and we’re here to show you why! With a plethora of interesting releases lined up this year, it’s about to be another massive cinema run. Check out the following list of the top 13 titles you can surely add to your watchlist.

1. Wuthering Heights

Loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights, the story follows two former childhood friends, Heathcliff and Catherine, who reconnect as adults. However, times have changed, and they are not from the same social class, giving rise to a tumultuous relationship between the two.



Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell, Vy Nguyen, Charlotte Mellington, Owen Cooper

2. Project Hail Mary

Dr. Ryland Grace is an astronaut who is trying his best to return to the face of Earth. After waking in a strange and unfamiliar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there or what his mission was, he starts grabbing clues and realizes he’s the last of the survivors atop the Tau Ceti solar system, looking for a solution to save his home planet. He soon seeks out other people who may accompany him with Project Hail Mary after all.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Liz Kingsman, Orion Lee

3. The Drama

Emma Harwood is a bookstore clerk from Louisiana, and Charlie Thompson is a museum director from London. They are a happy couple, already engaged and ready to be married soon. As they begin filming for an experimental project that puts the spotlight on their real selves, unexpected revelations are made, putting their relationship in jeopardy and raising questions about just how much they know about each other.

Cast: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters

4. Mother Mary

Pop star Mother Mary comes across her former best friend and costume designer, Sam Anselm, after a long time. Many seasons have passed between them, and their relationship, which appears okay on the outside, is far from it. As they reunite to work on a big project, their unresolved issues, including a past affair, feelings of jealousy, and more, surface to the top, which they must now face before getting into the game.

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista

5. The Devil Wears Prada 2

The iconic world of The Devil Wears Prada finally returns for a reboot, with the feisty Miranda Priestly now at the mercy of the dwindling print media industry. She and former assistant Emily Charlton are now at opposite ends of the pyramid. While she needs her ex-colleague’s help in continuing her business, Andy Sachs returns to the scene as a journalist and tries to make amends between them.

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet

Director: David Frankel

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Date: May 1, 2026

6. The Odyssey

Based on Homer's ancient epic the Odyssey, the film follows the legendary Greek king of Ithaca’s treacherous journey back to his homeland after the Trojan War and attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope. On his way, he comes across many hurldes including his meetings with Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron

7. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise and part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film follows Peter Parker, who used to be an Avenger. Ever since the spell made by Dr. Stephen Strange took its effect, the world has once again not privy to his identity as Spider-Man, and he has taken to solving street crime.

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III.

8. Digger

Digger Rockwell is a charming man, but with disaster on his heels. As his one simple mistake threatens world chaos and upturns world power, he must forgo his ego and come to terms with the changes, via a very hilarious turn of events.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Goodman

9. Verity

Based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, Verity follows a woman who is a ghostwriter for a well-known author named Verity Crawford. Lowen Ashleigh ends up coming face-to-face with a set of strange notes that end up changing her life. Her relationship with the Crawford family, and especially the writer’s husband, turns weird and makes it difficult for her to differentiate the fake from the truth.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, Michael Abbott Jr.

10. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Based on the 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, it is a prequel to the 2012 Hunger Games film. Focusing on the life of Haymitch Abernathy, a District 12 tribute, it showcases how in the Second Quarter Quell, he fights tooth and nail to survive at the 50th Hunger Games and survive despite all odds being against him.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close

11. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Based on the 1955 novel The Magician's Nephew, this film version follows Digory and Polly, who use magic rings from the former’s uncle to find Wood Between the Worlds and witness the creation of Narnia by Aslan. It serves as the prequel to The Chronicles of Narnia films.

Cast: Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Tom Bonington, Denise Gough, Ava Jager

12. Avengers: Doomsday

A part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sixth phase (MCU), the film is set to showcase the union of the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men to fight against a new enemy, Doctor Doom.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Language: English

Genre: Superhero

Release Date: December 18, 2026

13. Dune: Part Three

Based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, the third installment in the Dune series, showcases the rise of Paul Atreides, who is the Duke of House Atreides. As his men try to assert their dominance over the known universe, other houses plan rebellion against the Emperor in hopes of becoming the next ruler. Meanwhile, Paul and China have kids, Leto II and Ghanima, who become crucial to the story.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Ida Brooke, Robert Pattinson

Other exciting releases in 2026 include the next editions of some awaited animated releases, including Toy Story 5 and Minions 3: Mega Minions. Moreover, Moana, Sense and Sensibility, and Disclosure Day are also eyeing premieres this year.

