13 Reasons Why Actor Mark Pellegrino To Star In New Dramedy Series Titled A Motel; KNOW More

Mark Pellegrino is to star in a dramedy series entitled A Motel, which will be his newest stint after Supernatural, 13 Reasons Why, and American Rust. The show is written by Brian A. Metcalf, the creator of Underdeveloped. It talks about some misfits who work in a shabby motel. The situation becomes more complicated when they unwittingly discover that their place is utilized as a drug storage facility for the mafias.

Behind-the-scenes and production details

Brian A. Metcalf is not only writing and executive-producing for the series, but he also wears hats as showrunner, director, and actor. He also teams up with Asif Akbar and Kelly Arjen to make it an executive production affair.

While directing some episodes, Akbar will feature in this capacity, having directed Boneyard, a crime thriller starring Mel Gibson Curtis and 50 Cent Jackson. Also, Pellegrino will co-executively produce and support the project from behind.

A Motel is expected to commence shooting next month in Las Vegas. The series has six episodes on board. Presently, producers have independently financed this project without any networker being attached to it yet; hence, they plan to sell it upon post-production completion, thus giving them more flexibility and better creative freedom in producing it.

Previous collaborations and representation

Lionsgate’s film titled Adverse and Underdeveloped series are some of the works on which these two men have collaborated before, now available on Amazon Freevee and Tubi, respectively.

This move has been hailed by many since there were no disappointments from their earlier joint projects; therefore, they promise even better quality with less imagination for A Motel.

Metcalf’s agents include Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management (Authentic T&L), Greenberg Glusker (GG) as well as Weinberg Gonsler (WG). Artist International Group also represents Akbar together with Nadia Davari. Pellegrino is represented by Realm Talent and Framework Entertainment, respectively.

Looking forward

A Motel will be a great drama series with an engaging plot, talented cast, and crew. Fans of Mark Pellegrino are in for a treat as they get ready to have the show filmed in Las Vegas. This combination of humor, drama, and crime could make A Motel one of the best shows.

