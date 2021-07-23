13 Reasons Why alum Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman; Introduces new pronouns

13 Reasons Why fame Tommy Dorfman, recently announced some major news! Coming out, the star revealed that she is now a trans woman. The 29-year-old made this announcement via Instagram and even stated that she now goes by new pronouns: she/her. In her post on IG, Tommy wrote: “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her.”

She added: “I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.” You can see her post here.

As reported by Time, the actress had revealed that “for a year now, [she has] been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman.” She also told Time that “It’s funny to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

While this is the first time Tomy has publicly announced that she identifies as a trans woman, the actress could be seen rocking feminine silhouettes on her Instagram from the past few months. Reflecting on that, she said: “I’ve been living in this other version of coming out where I don’t feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?” “So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space. However, I’ve learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative…” she added.

