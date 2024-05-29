Dylan Minnette is an exceptional actor and musician. He rose to prominence after his role in the hit series 13 Reasons Why. Minnette became an instant fan favorite after his outstanding performance in the series. With fame and recognition like that, one would continue to thrive in their acting career, but that's not how Minnette felt. In a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, he revealed he decided to step away from acting. The actor claimed he thought of the whole journey as a job, but he was fortunate enough to see that kind of peak. Here's the whole reason why Minnett decided to quit acting:

ALSO READ: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Ending Of Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 1

Dylan Minnette reveals why he quit acting

Dylan Minnette will not be appearing on our television screens anytime soon. In an earlier conversation on the Zach Sang Show, the 13 Reasons Why star discussed his choice to leave acting to pursue his passion for music.

Speaking of his decision to quit acting, Minnette said, "I was very fortunate to find success in it. We've always worked a ton, and then I was on 13 Reasons Why, and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I've had in acting.”

Minnette admitted that the intense attention he received from playing in the famous Netflix series began to change his perspective as the strain of success set in. "However, it began to feel like a job. I was in a very privileged position; it was always enjoyable for me and incredibly motivating, but it was beginning to feel like just another job."

However, Minnette does not intend to abandon acting entirely. He stated that he still believes he has something artistic and creative to offer in domains other than music when the time is perfect. He intended to act last year, but that timeframe was the actor's strike.

Dylan Minnette spoke about switching careers

In the same interview on the Zach Sang Show, Dylan spoke about switching careers from acting to music. Minnette said he feels incredibly privileged to be switching careers and is focused on his Wallows duties as the band's lead singer.

He said, Wallows and music are this passion that we've always had as a group to really take all the way up as far as we can. I'm in a position now where I can just do that for a while, and I feel like getting this the farthest it can go is the only way that's going to happen if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously.”

Meanwhile, Wallows released Model, their third studio album, on May 24. Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston's alt-rock trio will embark on a U.S. record tour in August. The tour would stop in New York, L.A., Las Vegas, Boston, and San Diego, followed by a European tour that included dates in Paris, Berlin, and London.

