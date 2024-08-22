13 Reasons Why: What Were The 13 Reasons That Made Hannah Baker Take Her Own Life?

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of suicide, self-harm, drug abuse, and sexual assault.

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher's book, follows Hannah Baker's 13 reasons for taking her own life. The show explores the lead-up to and aftermath of her suicide, with the protagonist, Clay, receiving a set of cassette tapes on his doorstep. As he listens to them, he realizes they function as an audio suicide note, highlighting the self-contained story of Hannah Baker.

13 Reasons Why focuses on serious topics like bullying, drug abuse, and sexual assault. Despite facing backlash and criticism, the show has received critical acclaim for its powerful narrative, highlighting the issues faced by teens today while taking controversial approaches to these topics. Notably, the scene where Hannah takes her life was eventually removed due to increasing backlash and criticism.

1. Justin Foley

In the first episode of 13 Reasons Why, Hannah's first kiss is recounted. Her friend Kat hosts a party in her honor, where Hannah meets Justin Foley, who quickly develops a crush on her. After bonding, they decide to go on a date, emphasizing the importance of friendship and connection in the show.

During their date, Justin takes a photo of Hannah after she falls down a slide, capturing a moment where they share a kiss. The next day, he shows the photo to others, which includes a glimpse under Hannah's skirt and implies more sexual exploits than just a kiss. This deceitful rumor taints Hannah's life and damages her reputation, setting off a chain of events that contributes to the tragedy at the heart of the series.

Advertisement

2. Jessica Davis

In the second episode of 13 Reasons Why, the focus is on Jessica, a newcomer to town who becomes a close friend with Hannah. As a fellow newcomer to town, Hannah and Jessica quickly became friends. Before long the duo became a trio when they met Alex, forming the FML Club. Sadly, though, things sour when Alex and Jessica start dating.

They isolate Hannah, and when they break up, Jessica erroneously blames her and scorns her further. She slaps her and calls her a sl*t, believing Alex may have cheated. Justin Foley's assertions that something sexual happened between them fuel rumors about Hannah, which Hannah describes as breaking her heart. The episode highlights the importance of friendship and the loss of friendship in Hannah's life.

3. Alex Standall

Alex Standall, a key figure in Hannah's 13 reasons was part of the Hot List, a document circulated among jocks. To connect with the elite, Alex adds sections titled Best and Worst A*s, naming Hannah and Jessica under the former. Alex did so not because of his genuine opinion but to spite Jessica for not having sex with him.

Advertisement

The act served to spark Jessica's aggression towards Hannah and furthered the tarnished reputation that originated with Justin's lie, creating something of a rumor snowstorm about Hannah's proposed promiscuity and making her life generally difficult as she's teased and accused of doing things she didn't do. All of this culminated in increasingly unwelcome attention from male students, most notably when Bryce Walker groped her at the local store.

4. Tyler Down

In episode 4, Hannah is stalked by Tyler Down, a socially awkward photographer who develops a crush on her due to her kindness. Unable to express his feelings, he resorts to following Hannah and taking photos without her permission.

When confronted, Tyler asks Hannah out on a date, which she angrily rebuffs. In his petulant rage, Tyler leaks the photo around the school. Though few people were able to recognize the subjects of the photo, it left Hannah even more depressed and anxious, as well as ended any chance at friendship with Courtney.

Advertisement

5. Courtney Crimsen

In episode 5, Tape 3, Side A, Courtney, who was brought up by a same-sex couple, starts to pull away from Hannah to steer clear of any misunderstandings and her own internalized homophobia. This concern adds a layer of controversy to the series, while Monty de la Cruz figures out the reality behind the Polaroid leak. The episode showcases how Tyler's leak affects Hannah's 13 reasons. When faced with the situation, Courtney weaves a tangled web of lies that only intensifies the existing rumors about Hannah, further fueling the fire surrounding her.

6. Marcus Cole

In episode 6, Tape 3, Side B, Marcus Cole complicates Hannah's life and adds another reason to her 13 reasons. Despite appearing as a model student, Marcus is revealed to have contributed to Hannah's harassment. Initially appearing nice, Marcus arranges a Valentine's Day date with Hannah. Marcus becomes increasingly sleazy, inappropriately touching Hannah and snapping angrily when she refuses to comply. Bitter for defying his belief that Hannah is easy prey, Marcus preemptively taints Hannah's reputation to maintain his own, causing further damage to her reputation.

7. Zach Dempsey

In episode 7, Tape 4, Side A, Zach Dempsey is portrayed as a betrayal, as he consoles Hannah during a disastrous date with Marcus. Hannah appreciates this gesture, forming a bond with him, and highlighting the importance of understanding. Zach expresses romantic interest to Hannah, who feels insulted and frustrated by the advances due to rumors of promiscuity. After being publicly rebuked, Zach steals complimentary notes from Hannah, which she considers a lifeline amid her depression. This act serves as a fresh and hurtful betrayal, further exacerbating Hannah's feelings of disappointment and betrayal.

Advertisement

8. Ryan Shaver

In episode 8, Hannah tries to channel her pain into poetry, but it becomes a healthy outlet when Ryan Shaver, the school newspaper editor, becomes involved. He encourages Hannah's creative outlet and helps her read her pieces out in their group. However, Hannah refuses to let Ryan publish one of her pieces, leading to a confrontation. Instead of accepting her decision, he steals the poem from her and publishes it anyway. Hannah's embarrassment and betrayal of trust are exacerbated by the poem being read out in class.

9. Justin Foley again

In episode 9, Tape 5, Side A, the controversial portrayal of Justin Foley as one of Hannah's reasons for leaving is highlighted. Hannah recounts a party where she hides in a closet when Justin and Jessica enter. After laying her down, Justin leaves, only to be met by Bryce, who asserts that he should be allowed in the room. After Justin acquiesces, Bryce rapes the unconscious Jessica. Though Justin eventually makes an ill-fated attempt to stop him, Hannah blames Justin for allowing Bryce entry in the first place and not doing more to protect Jessica.

10. Sheri Holland

In episode 10, Tape 5, Side B, Sheri Holland offers Hannah a lift home after witnessing the traumatic sexual assault of Jessica. However, Sheri knocks down a stop sign, causing more tragedy. Hannah insists they call someone, but Sheri succumbs to fear of getting in trouble with the police. As a result, she merely drives away and leaves Hannah stranded. While Hannah sought a phone to report the incident, it is revealed that the sign being damaged had caused a car crash. The accident costs Clay's friend, Jeff Atkins, his life. Jeff is also posthumously blamed for the crash, falsely decreed to have been driving under the influence.

Advertisement

11. Clay Jensen

In episode 11, Tape 6, Side A, Clay Jensen discovers his role in Hannah's suicide. She reveals that he was the reason Hannah had been in Jessica's room at a party. Despite their relationship progressing, Hannah experiences a breakdown due to the trauma she's experienced throughout the season.

In her distress, she yells at Clay to leave. Confused and scared, Clay does as she demands, and, accordingly, faces a lifetime of guilt. Hannah states on the tape that a part of her had wanted Clay to stay, but that she doesn't blame him for leaving. Equally, Hannah said that Clay didn't deserve to be on the list like the others, but that he needed to be there since he was part of her story.

12. Bryce Walker

In episode 12, Tape 6, Side B, Hannah finds solace in a party with Bryce Walker. After losing her parent's store profits, Hannah wanders the streets and hears a commotion from a nearby house. Despite initially getting into a hot tub with Jessica and others, Hannah is left alone with Bryce. Hannah attempts to leave, only for the jock to prevent her from doing so. As Hannah details, Bryce r*pes her as he had Jessica and several other female students.

13. Mr. Porter

In episode 13, Hannah visits Mr. Kevin Porter, the guidance counselor at Liberty High. Despite her decision to take her own life, Hannah decides to give it one last try by visiting Porter's office. She expresses her desire to give life one last try, stating, "One last try. I'm giving life one last try." Unfortunately, as well as being repeatedly distracted by his phone, he offers a succession of dismissive advice. When Hannah shows clear signs of depression, stating that she feels empty and doesn't care about anything anymore, Mr. Porter doesn't address it and continues to ask surface-level and unhelpful questions.

ALSO READ: Dune: What Was The Prophecy Of Lisan Al Gaib Mentioned In Dune Part Two? Explained