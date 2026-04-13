15 OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): From Zendaya’s Euphoria Season 3 to Beef Season 2

From gorilla documentaries to an awaited Beef season 2 and what could be Zendaya’s last return as Rue in Euphoria Season 3, here’s what this week has to offer everyone!

1. Crooks Season 2

After the end of the first season’s heist, Charly and Joseph’s adventures head to Bangkok, where they come across some very interesting hurdles. Resuming with a two-year time jump, the story brings them on a hunt for a bloody coin.

Cast: Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler, Svenja Jung, Jonathan Tittel, Erdal Yıldız, Lukas Watzl, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Maya Unger

Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler, Svenja Jung, Jonathan Tittel, Erdal Yıldız, Lukas Watzl, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Maya Unger Director: Marvin Kren

Marvin Kren Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Language: German

German Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 14, 2026

2. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic

The documentary takes the viewers behind the scenes of the creation of the upcoming TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s bestselling novels about a boy named Harry who is a wizard, and his time in the boarding school for magic, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Cast: Dominic McLaughlin, Alistair Stout, Arabella Stanton, John Lithgow, Emily Brockmann, Lucy Bevan

Dominic McLaughlin, Alistair Stout, Arabella Stanton, John Lithgow, Emily Brockmann, Lucy Bevan Director: Eliot Rausch

Eliot Rausch Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar (India)

JioHotstar (India) Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

3. Balls Up

Brad and Elijah are marketing executives who are usually at each other’s throats, but pitch an insane idea for the World Cup commercial, which puts them at the receiving end of fans’ ire, causing a global scandal, which has them eloping. They must sidestep criminals and greedy officials to save themselves.

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Molly Shannon, Benjamin Bratt, Daniela Melchior, Eric André, Sacha Baron Cohen.

Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Molly Shannon, Benjamin Bratt, Daniela Melchior, Eric André, Sacha Baron Cohen. Director: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

4. Euphoria season 3

Five years have passed since the last season, with the cast having overcome their naive high school days and thrown into the real world. Zendaya’s Rue is pulled into a new racket in hopes of paying off her debt to Laurie while trying to get over her addiction, while Cassie and Nate burn through a toxic relationship, and Maddy heads to Hollywood.

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, ROSALÍA

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, ROSALÍA Director: Sam Levinson

Sam Levinson Genre: Teen Drama

Teen Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming Date: April 12, 2026 (April 13 in India)

5. Fake Profile Season 3

Camila and Miguel's sweet romance turns deadly as a mysterious couple enters their life while on a honeymoon, and new secrets are revealed. Ángela is out and plans on taking revenge on Camila, as a new serial killer lets loose on the dancers.

Cast: Carolina Miranda, Rodolfo Salas, Manuela González, Lincoln Palomeque, Iván Amozurrutia, Víctor Mallarino

Carolina Miranda, Rodolfo Salas, Manuela González, Lincoln Palomeque, Iván Amozurrutia, Víctor Mallarino Director: Pablo Illanes

Pablo Illanes Genre: Drama

Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

6. Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Based on the 2024 novel by Rufi Thorpe, the show follows a nineteen-year-old girl named Margo Millet, who is the daughter of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne, and a former professional wrestler, Jinx. She ends up knocked up by her professor, making her turn to OnlyFans for financial support, and reconnects with her family while going through unexpected troubles.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano, Marcia Gay Harden, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman

Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano, Marcia Gay Harden, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman Director: David E. Kelley

David E. Kelley Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

7. The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3

Set in 1887, Lidia has to defend one of her own this time, as she goes head-to-head in a murder case while also managing her love life with prosecutor Fourneau and reporter Jacopo Barberis. She also faces trouble with her own family as she tries hard to protect the job she once so desired.

Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinéad Thornhill, Sara Lazzaro, Dario Aita

Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinéad Thornhill, Sara Lazzaro, Dario Aita Director: Matteo Rovere, Letizia Lamartire

Matteo Rovere, Letizia Lamartire Genre: Crime, Drama, Historical, Law, Erotic Romance

Crime, Drama, Historical, Law, Erotic Romance Language: Italian

Italian Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

8. Beef Season 2

A Gen Z couple gets entangled in a messy situation after witnessing their country club boss and his wife getting into a fight. They get blackmailed and try to get out of the situation.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh Jung, Song Kang Ho

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh Jung, Song Kang Ho Director: Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

9. Ronaldinho: The One and Only

Covering the life of the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, the story focuses on the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes of his life, including interviews with his near and dear ones as well as a deeper look into his growth as one of the greatest of all times, especially at FC Barcelona.

Cast: Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, Ronaldo Nazário Director: Luis Ara

Luis Ara Genre: Sports Documentary

Sports Documentary Language: English/ Spanish

English/ Spanish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

10. Full Swing Season 4

Focusing on the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black and the various PGA Tour stops, this season takes viewers deeper into the world of golf.

Genre: Sports Documentary

Sports Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

11. A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

The story follows David Attenborough’s encounter and time spent with a baby gorilla named Pablo, who grows old just like him. Over the course of 50 years, the animal turns into a prominent silverback as his descendants’ lives are explored.

Cast: David Attenborough

David Attenborough Director: James Reed

James Reed Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

12. Good Boy

A golden retriever and his owner, Todd, travel to the latter’s grandfather’s home in the woods owing to his lung disease, where they encounter strange noises and an unexplained presence. Will either of them be able to walk out alive forms the crux of the story.

Cast: Indy, Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden

Indy, Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden Director: Ben Leonberg

Ben Leonberg Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Language: English

English Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

13. Roommates

Devon proposes that Celeste become her roommate in the college dorm after entering as a freshman. What follows is a hilarious Cold War between the two, navigating various emotions and friendships as well as romances during their time together.

Cast: Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Storm Reid, Billy Bryk, Ivy Wolk

Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Storm Reid, Billy Bryk, Ivy Wolk Director: Chandler Levack

Chandler Levack Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

14. Alpha Males Season 5

Pedro, Raúl, Santi, and Luis are all navigating their own mid-life crises, especially with their love lives, which have gone for a toss in unique ways. From divorce to custody matters, new dating phases, and singlehood, they face it all.

Cast: Fernando Gil, Raúl Tejón, Gorka Otxoa, Fele Martínez, María Hervás, Paula Gallego, Raquel Guerrero, Kira Miró

Fernando Gil, Raúl Tejón, Gorka Otxoa, Fele Martínez, María Hervás, Paula Gallego, Raquel Guerrero, Kira Miró Director: Laura Caballero

Laura Caballero Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Spanish

Spanish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

15. From season 4

After Jim’s passing, the residents face the Man in Yellow, who uncovers more horrors than they were prepared for, unable to escape. The past of the nightmarish town keeps itself just below the surface and pops up every now and then to keep them on their toes.

Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot

Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot Director: John Griffin

John Griffin Genre: Science Fiction, Horror, Mystery

Science Fiction, Horror, Mystery Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: April 19, 2026

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