16 Years of 13 Going On 30: Mark Ruffalo posts a cute movie still with Jennifer Garner celebrating the rom com

To celebrate 16 years since the release of the iconic romantic comedy, 13 Going on 30, Mark Ruffalo commemorated the special occasion by sharing an adorable throwback movie still on Instagram, which also features Jennifer Garner. Check out Mark's heartwarming IG post below.

It was around this time in 2004, when we got one of the sweet romantic comedies that is a sure shot favourite for all rom-com suckers! 13 Going on 30 helped to elevate Jennifer Garner's leading lady success as she starred as Jenna Rink, who dreams of being thirty, flirty and thriving instead of being stuck in her awkward teenage years. It was around the same time when casting directors would turn to Mark Ruffalo to play the nice guy that the female lead character eventually ends up with and with Matt Flamhaff, Mark ensured a massive fanbase to his credit with fans talking about his 13 Going on 30 character even now!

Directed by the late filmmaker Gary Winick, 13 Going on 30 was loved by millions and was also a box-office success! Over time, the movie has gotten cult status and is a staple at sleepovers or just when you are feeling low and need a pick me up! As the romantic comedy completed 16 years on April 23, 2020, Ruffalo took to his Instagram page to celebrate one of his most beloved films of all time. The 52-year-old actor shared a throwback still from the movie which also includes Jennifer. The scene takes place towards the climax when the couple is moving into their new home and sharing Razzles while enjoying marital bliss.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's heartwarming IG post for 16 years of 13 Going On 30 below:

Mark wrote, "Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," with a subtle reference to the current hard times we are all facing due to the coronavirus pandemic!

We adore this human being and how!

Which was your favourite scene from 13 Going on 30? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, we will next see Mark in the HBO miniseries, I Know This Much Is True, which releases on May 10, 2020.

