1917: 5 Reasons why this Sam Mendes' Oscar nominated film is a must watch

As we are just a few weeks away from the 92nd Academy Awards, we give you five reasons why this week's release, 1917, directed by Sam Mendes and starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, is a must-watch.

When 1917 was announced as Best Film at the Golden Globes 2020, we all were left baffled! How did this Sam Mendes film win over hot favourites like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story? However, once watched, people understood why this technical marvel was the chosen one amongst several others. Furthermore, 1917 picked up 10 nominations at Oscars 2020, which includes Best Film and Best Director for Sam.

Other nominations for 1917 include - Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing. 1917 released in India today and has been receiving rave reviews. It's Roger Deakins, who is the true star as his cinematography along with Lee Smith's editing helped elevate and heighten the dramatics of the real-life situation. With some extraordinary performances, Sam Mendes concocted a clear-cut cinematic masterpiece.

Here are five reasons why 1917 is a must-watch:

The ineffable cinematography by Roger Deakins

The true hero of this World War I film is Roger Deakins, whose ineffable cinematography is the highlight of 1917 and helps heighten the magnitude of the situation, the two young men found themselves in. Complimenting him is the experimental editing by Lee Smith.

Sam Mendes' vision of one long-take

Sam Mendes truly wanted to achieve greatness with 1917 and that's exactly what he did, from the technical aspect, specifically. Going along with lines of Alfred Hitchcock's Rope (1948) and Alejandro González Iñárritu's Birdman (2014).

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman's heartbreaking performances

Even though everyone is marveling over the technical aspects of 1917, one can't disregard the heart of the film, which was George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman's heartbreaking performances. Inspite of a limited character sketch, the two young, British actors were able to incite the emotional quotient required for a war-centric film.

The star-studded supporting cast

It's astonishing to see big actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth and Jeremy Strong play second fiddle roles but still manage to leave a strong mark. However, it was Andrew Scott and Richard Madden, who managed to impress to another level.

A near-perfect war film

When you make a film on an overused genre, criticism is bound to follow. However, with 1917, we're given a new light to the past. It comes as no surprise that the film is now in the running for Best Picture amongst other phenomenal films like The Irishman and Parasite.

ALSO READ: 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes' movie is a masterclass on what a cinematic masterpiece looks like

Do you think 1917 deserves the Oscar for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More