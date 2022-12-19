1923: Episode release schedule to plot, 5 details about Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel

For Yellowstone fans, the ever-expanding universe of the show has now released its latest offering which happens to be the prequel, 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The much-anticipated prequel is set in the twentieth century and follows the Dutton family's history from back then as they gear up for a war and more in an intense tale. The success of Yellowstone as well as its first spinoff, 1883 showed that fans are eager to explore more about the Dutton family and 1923's announcement seemed perfect to satiate the curiosity of fans as they dig deeper into the storyline. The trailer of 1923 also showcased how Mirren and Ford seemed to be the best choices when it came to their roles. The first episode of the series released on Paramount+ on December 18 and new ones will be released weekly. As fans gear up to enter the 1923 universe, here are some major details about the same.

What is 1923 about? The Yellowstone prequel follows the Dutton family as they struggle to maintain the ranch in the aftermath of the 1918 flu pandemic and the Great Depression and is set in the twentieth century. The show's official synopsis mentions that it will chronicle the challenges faced by the Duttons in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford's reunion The show marks the reunion of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford who previously worked together in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. In the show, the actors play husband and wife as Harrison takes on the role of patriarch Jacob Dutton whereas Mirren plays Cara Dutton. In an interview with Variety, Mirren opened up about working with Ford back in the day and said, "When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody. So I was very intimidated." She further continued, "I learned a lot from him because I hadn't done a lot. I had done a lot of theatre at that point, (but) I hadn't done a lot of movies. So I watched him and he taught me a great deal about film acting that, to this day, I'm still using." The rest of the cast of the show includes Darren Mann as Jacob's great-nephew Jack. James Badge Dale will play Jack's father and Jacob's right-hand man, James Dutton Sr., with Marley Shelton essays his wife, Emma Dutton. The show also introduces Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford with Brian Geraghty as loyal ranch hand Zane and Julia Schlaepfer as a young woman who comes in contact with the Duttons abroad. Aminah Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater. 1923 episode release schedule While the first episode of 1923 premiered on December 18, new episodes of the show will be dropped weekly which are spread across January 2023. The second episode of the show arrives after Christmas break and will be releasing on January 1, 2023. The series' eighth and final episode will premiere on February 12, 2023.

What happened in the first episode of 1923? The first episode of the show opens on an action-packed note and as per TVLine, Elsa's (aka Isabel May) voiceover says, "Violence has always haunted this family." She says violence followed the Duttons to America from Europe, "and where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it." The voiceover also mentions the Dutton family of 1883 as Elsa says, "My father had three children. Only one would live to see their own children grow. Only one would carry the fate of this family through the Depression and every other hell the 20th century hurled at them." Will 1923 have a second season? Even before the release of its first season, 1923 has been renewed for a second one. It was confirmed in October 2022 that the show will actually be made up of two eight-episode seasons. Apart from 1923, Deadline also revealed that creator Taylor Sheridan is considering two further spin-offs to chart the Dutton family history throughout the 1940 and 1960s respectively. While the Yellowstone prequel premiered on December 18, the fifth season of Yellowstone was also being aired. Season 5 which has been divided into two parts will now return in 2023 for episode 8. The second half of the season will premiere on January 8, 2023, and the series will run for another seven episodes. The second part of Yellowstone is expected to spill more drama given that the Dutton family John’s son, Jamie, is planning to impeach him and take the governorship and he has also been scheming with Sarah Atwood from Market Equities.

ALSO READ: 1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren prep for war in intense Yellowstone spin-off