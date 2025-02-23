1923 Season 2 Premiere Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cole Brings Plenty Amid His Untimely Demise at 27; Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and domestic violence.

The season premiere of 1923 paid a sweet tribute to Cole Brings Plenty following the actor’s passing away in April 2024. The Yellowstone star was 27 and went missing days prior to his death. The new season of the show begins with a photo of the late star that appeared in the Memoriam section.

In the first season of the series, Plenty portrayed the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in the two episodes. Additionally, the young star also featured in two docuseries, Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

Meanwhile, the actor had gone missing days before he was found dead. It was reported that Plenty was listed as wanted by the Lawrence Police Department in the case of domestic violence. His Yellowstone co-stars, Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, had conducted a search for the actor on social media platforms.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas has released a statement in the announcement of finding the body of the young star. The statement read, “On April 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of the 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle. Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle.”

It further mentioned, “The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27. Investigations, crime scene Investigators, and the medical examiner are on the scene.”

As for the new season of 1923, Harrison Ford returned to his role of Jacob Dutton, the patriarchal head of the family. Other cast members include It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar, Helen Mirren, and Julia Schlaepfer, amongst others.

The new episodes of the season can be streamed on Paramount+.