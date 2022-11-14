1923 Teaser: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford face early 20th century challenges in Yellowstone spin-off

The first teaser of the Yellowstone spin-off starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in lead was recently released. The prequel will star Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton and follow the story of the couple and their children, as they run the family farm in Montana. The series is set to run for two seasons with eight episodes each. The teaser trailer of the prequel has been released and it gives an exciting look at what's to come. The narrator can be heard saying, "Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it." The prequel will explore the challenges faced by the Duttons in the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier.

All about 1923 The spin-off apart from Mirren and Ford also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Harrison Ford previously spoke about his character and described him as the "silverback." He said, "He's responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances." 1923 is set to premiere on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network on December 18. Check out the teaser here:

Third Yellowstone spin-off While 1923 is the second prequel series for Taylor Sheridan's hit series Yellowstone following 1883, which starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. There have been reports that a third spin-off is also in the works. Titled 6666, a third spin-off is set in present-day Texas and is currently under development and will premiere on Paramount Network. As for Yellowstone, the Season 5 premiere debuted on Sunday, November 13. In August, Kevin Costner spoke with Extra about where Yellowstone is headed in Season 5 and revealed how John's story centres on attempting to hold on to his land. He said, "People who think that one man has too much, there’s people that know what they would do with the land."

ALSO READ: Yellowstone Season 5 debuts first teaser trailer