1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren prep for war in intense Yellowstone spin-off

After the teaser trailer of 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford managed to get everyone excited for the Yellowstone spin-off, a complete trailer of the show has now dropped and it shows the Duttons preparing for war. The trailer introduces us to Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton who will go all out to protect his family in an intense promo. After the events of the first prequel series, 1883, 1923 is set during a time of pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The first trailer of the show gives us a glimpse at what the Yellowstone Ranch was like years before Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The trailer also introduces us to Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton who warns in the trailer, "Greed will be the thing that kills us all."

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Dutton family The trailer of 1923 takes us through the gritty western lifestyle of the period, as Jacob prepares to "range war" with Donald and others. Impressively, it's Helen Mirren's Cara who seems to be even more badass than Jacob as we see her declare, "Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose, but their fight is with me and I kill much slower." The trailer also shows us a look at Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, the wealthy new neighbour to the Duttons. At one point in the trailer, we see Cara warning him, "Well, this is the Yellowstone and you have no rights here."

1923 cast details The Yellowstone origin story also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, Jennifer Ehle, Robert Patrick and Sebastian Roché among others. Before 1923, we saw s 1883 starring real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and followed their story as they traveled to Montana. The newest Yellowstone spin-off, 1923 is all set to release on December 18 on Paramount+. In the meantime, Yellowstone is currently airing its fifth season which had its new episodes releasing weekly. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton.

