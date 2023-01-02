1923: Who died in Ep 3? 5 things you need to know about Harrison Ford's show

1923 has been the newest Yellowstone spin-off that has left audiences hooked to it ever since it released its first episode in December. Returning after a Christmas break, the show's newest episode dropped in 2023 and it had some major twists as well as teased the death of a big character. One of the biggest highlights of the show has been its cast consisting of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The latest episode of 1923 which dropped on Sunday turned out to be a game-changer as The Duttons were seen in mourning. A member of the Dutton family died in a devastating manner and the tragic loss has come as a shock for fans. The death also changes the storyline for the film in a massive way. The violent gunfight scene took place between Banner and the Duttons in an open field and resulted in several members of the Dutton family getting severely injured but it was certainly the death that left everyone shocked.

Who died in Episode 3 of 1923? In the third episode of the Yellowstone prequel, a major character was killed off and it was John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale). Dutton Sr. died after facing a surprise attack by Scottish sheepman Banner Creigton (Jerome Flynn) and his gang. The key scene saw Dutton Sr. who was a father to young Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and husband to his now-widow Emma (Marley Shelton) dying immediately after being shot multiple times by Banner, who fired at him and also Jacob (Harrison Ford). Ford's Jacob Dutton was also seen getting severely wounded. Did Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton survive in Ep 3? After Ford's Jacob Dutton was also seen getting gravely injured in the scene, we saw Helen Mirren's Cara promising her husband how she was going to do everything to see him through this. Cara quipped, "I'll not quit!" as the doctor and nurses soon took over suggesting that Ford's character will be surviving on the show. Cara's letter to Spencer The episode also saw Cara (Mirren) reaching out to Spencer (Brendan Sklenar) as she wrote him a letter informing John Dutton Sr's death. She wrote, "Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well. Your nephew has been wounded.This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one", via Entertainment Tonight.

What is 1923 about? The Yellowstone prequel revolves around the Dutton family as they face difficulties to maintain the ranch in the aftermath of the 1918 flu pandemic and the Great Depression. The show is set in the twentieth century. The official synopsis mentions that it will chronicle the challenges faced by the Duttons in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Cast of 1923 Apart from Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the show includes other big names such as Darren Mann as Jacob's great-nephew Jack. James Badge Dale as Jack's father, James Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton. The show also stars Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, Brian Geraghty and Julia Schlaepfer. Speaking about taking on the role of Cara Dutton on the show, Mirren previously said, "I see Cara as an immigrant. One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent. It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants." The first episode of 1923 premiered on December 18 and new episodes of the show will be dropped weekly. The second episode of the show dropped on December 25 and the third one has kicked off the New Year as it premiered on January 1, 2023. The series' eighth and final episode will premiere on February 12, 2023. Even before the release of its first season, 1923 had already been renewed for a second season. While the original series Yellowstone is currently airing its fifth season, it had also released another spin-off titled 1883 before 1923. The showrunners have mentioned their plans to release more titles based on the Dutton history. While the latest episode saw the death of James Badge Dale's character, the actor had previously spoken to Entertainment Tonight about the show. Speaking about why he was excited to take on the project, he said, "This story is so beautiful. This family, they're kind of like pirates. I think it's a lawless time. People trying to figure out who they are and what they represent, and [this] story lives in that gray area. It's about men taking what other men have had and I think it's brave, risky material." The show will be released exclusively on Paramount+, though the premiere episode will also air on Paramount Network. Have you watched the first three episodes of 1923? Share your views about the show in the comments below.

