1989 (Taylor’s Version): Explore every song from the Vault of Taylor Swift’s new re-recorded album

Taylor Swift was desperate to get out of the woods long before she ventured into them for folklore. She has now released her much-anticipated version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with 21 tracks, including five unheard songs 'from the vault'. In a music video, Taylor Swift was seen racing through the forest in a blue dress, escaping a group of wolves and magical roots that wanted to twist and curl around her in the sixth music video she released from 2014's 1989. She's been through it all: crawling through mud in the pouring rain, stopping in a blizzard to admire the icicles sprinkled across her arms, and standing barefoot in a wildfire, covered in soot. When it's over, the weather has finally calmed down, and Swift is standing on the beach, touching the shoulder of her sunnier (and cleaner) twin. The words "She lost him, but she found herself, and somehow that was everything" appear on the cover of the book.

When we remember Taylor Swift’s iconic album, we don’t remember the Out of the Woods videos, which go back to dancing, mascara-tear-stained cheeks, and smashing her blood-filled cake. Her new rendition brings that beachy, joyful ending, however, comes full circle exactly nine years later, in 1989 (Taylor's Version), with cover art depicting Swift serenely on the beach, surrounded by seagulls, frozen in time. It's everything in some ways. 1989 is the record that altered everything for Swift, but it also altered everything for us.

Everybody became a Swiftie after 1989, whether it was your 65-year-old neighbor offering to maintain your yard or the child that you babysit who enjoys Shake It Off. Swift's official departure from the genre of country music to become an entire pop sensation was signified by the release of the album.

Coming back to the re-recorded version we are exploring every new song Swift had added in her new album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Exploring Taylor Swift’s songs 'from the vault' of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

For many Swifties, Taylor Swift's version of 1989 had been a long-awaited re-recording. Fans have been yelling, "We want our 1989 TV!" since she unveiled her brilliant plan to retrieve her masters in 2019. Fans had to wait a long time for Midnights, three other Taylor's Versions, and Swift to go on the second highest-grossing tour of all time and turn it into a film. Following the release of re-recordings of Wildest Dreams and This Love, the full album is now available on the anniversary of the original. We can finally log out, put on our red lipstick, and play 'Slut!' without interruption.

Now for the good stuff: the five vault recordings that we 1989 fans have somehow managed to live without till now. Here are the five songs from the vault:

'Slut!' from the vault of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Nobody knew what to anticipate from 'Slut!' which was created at a time when the word was far more widespread than it is today. But by the fourth line, "Being this young is art," it's clear that the song is a knockout. It's a dreamy, shimmering homage to being openly in love, even if it's stigmatized and sexualized. "If they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once," Taylor sings amid glittering synthesizers. Then adding a stomach punch devastating line, “I’ll pay the price you won’t."

Say Don’t Go from the vault of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Thematically, Say Don't Go, which was co-written with Dianne Warren, is a distant cousin of the 1989 hit I Wish You Would, but reinterpreted as a straight-up power ballad. The chorus says, "Why did you feel the need to lure me on? Why'd you have to twist the knife?" is so painfully powerful that stadiums full of Eras supporters will scream it at future Eras events.

Suburban Legends from the Vault of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Suburban Legends is a dizzying rush to the head, with Antonoff's production sounding like the soundtrack to the world's most addicting arcade game. The song recounts the tale of a pair of star-crossed lovers who achieve success outside of their little town but struggle to stay together despite all circumstances. "I didn't come here to make friends," she declared, continuing, "We were born to be suburban legends."

Swift describes her vision of arriving at their high school reunion together in the second line, hoping that "maybe our mismatched star signs would surprise the whole school." But, as you can see from the bridge, their story isn't intended to last. The underdogs may have won, but they will not be celebrating together. "You kiss me in a way that's going to screw me up forever," she says in her song. The game is over. That, to quote Maroon, “is a true f**king legacy!”

Is It Over Now from the Vault of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

That leaves us with the two tunes that bookend Now That We Don't Talk and Is It Over Now, unquestionably the vault's highlights. Is It Over Now is a follow-up to Out of the Woods, a song about waiting to end an unhealthy relationship while reflecting on a certain snowmobile accident involving Harry Styles "When You Lost Control/Red Blood White Snow" and the iconic photo of Blue Dress on a Boat.

Now That We Don’t Talk from the Vault of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

The last vault track, Now That We Don't Talk, is a dreamy dance tune with a classic Swiftian rant: "I don't have to pretend I like acid rock/Or that I'd like to be on a mega yacht/With important men who think important thoughts."

Swifties, on the other hand, believe that Now That We Don't Talk is about her year-long romance with Harry Styles. Fans pointed out words such as "You grew your hair long" in Now That We Don't Talk, which seem to refer to Styles, who famously grew his hair out shortly after the couple split up.

In terms of non-vault, re-recorded tracks, many reviews for Taylor's Versions like to point out the aural similarities between the original and the re-recording, but it feels redundant because this is Swift's exact objective—the entire definition of what a re-recording is.

