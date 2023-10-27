1989 (Taylor's Version): Why is this album special for Taylor Swift and her fans? EXPLAINED

Taylor Swift is back with another album. The album is titled 1989 (Taylor’s Version). This makes it the fourth re-recorded album that Taylor Swift has released. Initially released in 2014, the album has been extremely popular and loved by fans among all her other albums. Even for Swift, this album holds a special place. Bringing back nostalgia and blue Polaroids, Swift has made everyone dance throughout the day.

The initial 2014 album was released again after the rights were taken from Taylor Swift after it was sold to someone else. She was vocal about her choice to own her music. Meanwhile, Swift revealed 1989 (TV) during the final stop of her Los Angeles Eras Tour in August. The new version adds five previously unheard vault tracks, one of which was co-written by Diane Warren. She collaborated with Jack Antonoff on the other four.

Why is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) special for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's redesigned 1989 is here—the album that brought in the first Peak Swift era—revived at the pinnacle of her huge pop culture supremacy.

The original 1989, released in 2014 and named after her birth year, represented a sonic rebirth. Swift had emerged from the Nashville country origins of her first four studio albums as a full-fledged pop superstar. Her return to 1989, the album on which she first confronted media representations of herself and in song, comes at a time when Swift's popularity was at an all-time high, but also brings back a period of 2010s nostalgia.

On Instagram, Swift shared a series of pictures representing her in her 1989 era, along with a note of gratitude for her fans for making it an unbelievable experience throughout. 1989 in general was a special record for the Blank Space singer, as she dwelled on multiple aspects of her life with no whatsoever reference to contemporary music. This album was a genre shift for Swift and marked her first-ever pop album with an impact unlike anything ever.

Swift crossed milestones with this album as she tried her hand at a new genre, which led to making her a pop icon, and now the singer has released the album with 21 songs, which also includes five songs from the vault. The release comes at a time when Swift is at an all-time high in her career, making it an even more special album for her.

Why is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) special for her fans?

Taylor Swift's records never go out of Style. Quite literally, with her 1989 (Taylor's Version) release. Fans are joyful and have been streaming the album continuously several times a day. This album holds a special place in fans' hearts as it was the first album that marked an impact and started the culture of the Eras, or different phases of life. Taking a trip down memory lane, fans are living some of their favorite moments with Swift again as they fully engage themselves in the album.

A few fans took to Twitter (now X) to react to their favorite artist's album and what it means to them. Fans of the original album are primarily happy to relive their youth as Swift reclaims control over her own music. A fan summarized it using a popular meme and underlined the portion where nostalgia struck.

Another fan expressed their concern and was left wondering what to do with their lives now.

Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her masters?

To reclaim custody of her master recordings, Taylor Swift has begun re-recording her entire back catalog. When Scooter Braun purchased Taylor's former label, he acquired the master recordings for her first six albums. Her masters have since changed hands, with the investment group Shamrock Capital taking charge.

Taylor's 2018 deal with Universal Music's Republic Records is thought to grant her authority over her master recordings, but she is still determined to reclaim ownership of her music by creating new versions of her songs. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the fourth album for which she gained rights; before this, she released her versions of Speak Now, Fearless, and Red.

