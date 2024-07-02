1992: Everything We Know About Tyrese Gibson's Upcoming Crime Thriller Movie

We just had a first look at Tyrese Gibson’s upcoming movie 1992. The epic tale will bring forth a tale of a heist that takes place during the terrible 1992 Los Angeles riots. Besides the 2 Fast 2 Furious star, the film will bring about a grand cast together on screen, with even Snoop Dogg having an involvement in the project.

Tyrese Gibson’s movie 1992

The first trailer of 1992, a crime thriller film was dropped on July 2, 2024. With starring Tyrese Gibson as its lead, the movie will also have Ray Liotta as well as Scott Eastwood in a very important role.

Getting into more details of the film, Snoop Dogg is associated with the project as an executive producer.

Ariel Vromen, who has great credits under his belt, such as The Iceman, is the director of 1992, a movie co-written by Sascha Penn. The screenplay of this movie is also written by Vromen, alongside Penn.

Vromen and Penn are the producers of this feature, along with Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida as well as Adam Kolbrenner. The film will reunite Snoop Dogg and the Transformer star, after the first time sharing the screen in the 2001 drama movie Baby Boy. The movie was directed by John Singleton.

Talking about the plot of the upcoming movie, 1992, Tyrese Gibson plays the character of Mercer, who is a father trying to restart his life. His son, played by Christopher A’mmanuel also has a crucial role in the film as the two try to reconcile their relationship with each other.

Meanwhile, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood are another father-son duo who are planning to steal the catalytic converters from Gibson’s workplace, during the Los Angeles 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict.

The movie happens to be Ray Liotta's final film, which will be dedicated to his memory.

1992 trailer

In the trailer released by Lionsgate Movies, we see a lot of people protesting on the streets of LA. Meanwhile, Tyrese Gibson happens to be talking to his son played by A’mmanuel, stating, “Might get a little crazy out there today.”

Soon, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood enter the screen, who are plotting a plan to steal the catalytic converters worth $10 million. The heist begins as both Eastwood and Liotta enter the factory having a few other members in their gang.

1992 will be released in theaters on August 30.

