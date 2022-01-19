1D alum Niall Horan has hilarious reaction to his 2010 tweet saying ‘applied for X Factor, hope it works out’

Niall Horan recently looked back at a decade-old tweet and proved that he manifested his way into stardom! In the ongoing Twitter's billboard campaign where the platform highlights success stories of stars like Horan. The social media app shared a tweet by Horan from January 16 2010, before he was famous, "applied for xfactor, hope it all wrks out," Horan wrote back then with all naivety. Retweeting his 2010 tweet, Twitter captioned the tweet as "hey buddy" — the former One Direction member commented "Heyyy," back.

Back in January 2010, little did the Niall know that he was yet to meet his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne on the game show. Though the group did not win the competition at the time, they still became an international sensation in 2011 after their appearance. And even though the short-lived band broke up, each member still has a successful music career right now.

Back in March, talking to People magazine, Horan got candid about his stardom from One Direction. During the interview, he said he sometimes felt like a "prisoner." He said: "I struggled with the idea of, 'Why won't you just let us out?' fans would be banging on car windows [before we could get out of the vehicle]. [I was thinking], 'We just want to go for a walk,' you know? But, you can't get inside the brain of a fan and now I completely get it, but at the time, you're like, 'You're our age. Just let us out.' [I wanted to say], 'We just want to walk down the street. You must understand.'"

