2 Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Jaafar Jackson’s Michael and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Fuze

With the end of the month coming near, and a bunch of exciting releases awaiting in May, check out the list of exciting films taking to the cinema halls this week.

1. Michael

Running over the life of the legendary Michael Jackson (played by his own nephew), Michael aims to put the spotlight on his life as a part of Jackson 5. It will follow into his solo career, which shaped his iconic run at the world music scene and redefined it for generations to come.



Cast: Jafaar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo

Jafaar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Release date: April 24, 2026

2. Fuze

A bunch of robbers devises a plan for a mastermind theft while diverting the authorities’ attention to an apparent WWII bomb. One of them double-crosses his team to reveal to have joined hands with armed gangsters. Amid the mess of uncut diamonds, past connections, and some skilled action at play, a major heist is executed.

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington Director: David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie Language: English

English Genre: Crime, Thriller, Heist

Crime, Thriller, Heist Release date: April 24, 2026

In the coming weeks, other interesting and highly anticipated films are being released, including the awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and more.

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