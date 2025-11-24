2 New Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: Adventure with Zootopia 2 and Love Triangle Romance in Eternity

This week, Hollywood fans have two exciting films hitting theatres on November 26, 2025. The releases include the highly anticipated animated sequel Zootopia 2 and the fantasy romantic comedy Eternity. Both movies promise unique experiences, with Zootopia 2 bringing action and humor for all ages, while Eternity explores love, choice, and the afterlife with a touch of comedy and emotion.

Zootopia 2

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Jared Bush, Byron Howard Language: English

English Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Release Date: November 26, 2025

Zootopia 2 continues the adventures of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in the vibrant animal metropolis. The sequel introduces a mysterious new reptilian resident named Gary De'Snake, with the duo going undercover to solve the case. Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman reprise their roles, while Ke Huy Quan joins the cast in a new character.

Director duo Jared Bush and Byron Howard have expanded the city of Zootopia with new districts and characters. The movie combines humor, action, and emotional moments.

Shakira also returns as Gazelle, contributing a new song to the soundtrack. Her latest single, released in October 2025, has already generated buzz among fans. The movie promises a family-friendly experience while keeping the heart and humor that made the first Zootopia a global hit.

Eternity

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner Director: David Freyne

David Freyne Language: English

English Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy

Fantasy, Romantic Comedy Release Date: November 26, 2025

Eternity, produced by A24, explores a unique love triangle set in the afterlife. The film follows a woman torn between her husband and her first love, raising the central question: how long is eternity, and which love is worth choosing forever? Elizabeth Olsen leads the cast, supported by Miles Teller and Callum Turner, delivering performances that balance humor and emotion.

The narrative combines comedy with heartfelt moments, giving audiences a reflective yet entertaining experience. The film also explores universal themes of love, regret, and choice, making it relatable to a wide audience.

