2 New Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week: Anaconda and Silent Night, Deadly Night Bring Adventure and Horror to Theaters

Two new Hollywood releases are hitting theaters this week, offering very different experiences for moviegoers. One is a self-aware adventure comedy with a nostalgic twist, while the other is a dark Christmas slasher that reimagines a cult classic. Here is everything you need to know about Anaconda and Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Anaconda

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn

Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn Director: Tom Gormican

Tom Gormican Language: English

English Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Meta-comedy

Adventure, Comedy, Meta-comedy Release date: December 25

Anaconda is a meta-comedy reboot of the 1997 cult film Anaconda. The movie stars Paul Rudd and Jack Black as two longtime friends dealing with a midlife crisis. Looking for meaning and excitement, they decide to travel to the Amazon rainforest to shoot an amateur remake of their favorite movie from the 1990s.

What starts as a low-budget passion project soon takes a dangerous turn. While filming in the jungle, the duo comes face to face with a real and massive anaconda. The fictional story they are trying to recreate suddenly becomes real, forcing them into a fight for survival. The film blends comedy, adventure, and self-referential humor, making it appealing to fans of the original movie as well as new audiences.

The supporting cast includes Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn. Scheduled for a Christmas Day release, Anaconda is positioned as a holiday entertainer with humor, nostalgia, and suspense.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Cast: Rohan Campbell

Rohan Campbell Director: Mike P. Nelson

Mike P. Nelson Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Slasher

Horror, Slasher Release date: December 25

Silent Night, Deadly Night is a modern reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror film. The story centers on Billy Chapman, a man deeply affected by childhood trauma. As the Christmas season approaches, Billy transforms into a serial killer who targets people he believes are “naughty” during the advent period.

Directed by Mike P. Nelson, the film stars Rohan Campbell in the lead role. The movie mixes classic slasher elements with touches of the supernatural and includes a dark, twisted love story. Unlike the original, this version aims to balance brutality with emotional depth, giving viewers more insight into Billy’s troubled past.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Where to Watch Past Films of James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Action Series on OTT? Find Out Amid Avatar Fire and Ash Release