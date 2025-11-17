2 new Hollywood movies releasing this week: Brendan Fraser’s Rental Family and musical sequel Wicked For Good

This week, Hollywood fans have two major releases to look forward to in theaters across the United States. Brendan Fraser returns with a heartfelt comedy-drama, Rental Family, while the much-anticipated musical sequel Wicked: For Good brings the epic conclusion to Broadway’s iconic story. Both films are set to release on November 21, 2025.

Rental Family

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto

Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto Director: Hikari

Hikari Language: English / Japanese

English / Japanese Genre: Comedy-Drama

Comedy-Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Rental Family tells the story of a struggling American actor in Tokyo who discovers new purpose by working for a unique Japanese agency that provides temporary family members to people in need. Brendan Fraser leads the cast, delivering a performance that blends humor and emotional depth. He is joined by Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, and Akira Emoto in pivotal roles.

The film explores themes of loneliness, identity, and the subtleties of cross-cultural immersion. Hikari’s direction highlights the quiet beauty of human connection while blurring the lines between performance and reality. Fans of Fraser and those who enjoy heartfelt comedy-drama films will find Rental Family engaging and relatable.

Wicked: For Good

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Language: English

English Genre: Musical / Fantasy

Musical / Fantasy Release Date: November 21, 2025

Wicked: For Good marks the cinematic conclusion of the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reprise their roles as Elphaba and Glinda, exploring their complex friendship as they embrace their diverging destinies in the magical Land of Oz.

The film brings back the epic songs and spectacular visuals from the stage production, allowing audiences to experience the musical magic on the big screen. Fans can also enjoy the soundtrack, which is released simultaneously with the theatrical debut. Wicked: For Good is designed to appeal to both longtime fans of the Broadway musical and new viewers, delivering a satisfying and emotional finale to the story of two iconic witches.

