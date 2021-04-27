2 Years of Avengers: Endgame: Robert Downey Jr. shares a deleted scene BTS featuring Tony Stark & adult Morgan

*SPOILERS ALERT* Robert Downey Jr. commemorated two years since Iron Man sacrificed himself and 'snapped' to save the world against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame with a heartwarming Instagram post and stories.

*SPOILERS ALERT* After Mark Ruffalo and the Russo Brothers left MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans majorly nostalgic with endearing Instagram posts celebrating two years since the already iconic film Avengers: Endgame released, Robert Downey Jr. joined in on the fun as he commemorated the monumental Iron Man 'snap' as well which brought back the ones turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but cost Tony Stark his life.

RDJ shared a behind-the-scenes video of a deleted scene, which fans still wonder why it was cut, featuring adult Morgan Stark, who Tony encounters right after the snap. For some context, we similarly saw in Avengers: Infinity WarÂ when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped and wiped out half of humanity, he had an encounter with a young Gamora, meeting the most cherished person in his life. The adult Morgan was played by 13 Reasons Why alum Katherine Langford, whose one scene unfortunately never made it to the final cut shown to the world in theatres. In the video shared, Robert is seen in character just after snapping his fingers and curiously looking around the changed surrounding before turning and finding Morgan standing behind him from a distance.

"Cannot believe itâ€™s been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000," RDJ captioned his IG post as Anthony and Joe Russo hit a like.

Moreover, Downey also shared a few throwback stories including the behind-the-scenes video from Iron Man's iconic snap as the 56-year-old actor captioned it, "TWO YEARS SINCE THE SNAP... ...LOVE YOU ALL 3000 #ENDGAME" Check them out HERE and HERE.

Check out Robert Downey Jr. celebrating 2 Years of Avengers: Endgame below:

We love you 3000, RDJ!

