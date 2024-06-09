20 Years After Their Duet Performance, Beyoncé Sports A Prince Shirt On Late Icon’s 66th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

One legend regards another! Beyoncé took a brief break from her current country streak this week to celebrate a genre-bending music legend, Prince. She honored the rock, pop, and funk icon, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016 at the age of 57, with an outfit that she shared on Instagram on Friday, June 7, the late musician's 66th birthday.

In the fresh pictures, Beyoncé looked like a bold and stylish chick as she rocked a classic and timeless look: black boots, light-wash boyfriend jeans, and a black T-shirt, which featured the late musician’s iconic symbol. She finished off the look with black sunnies, chunky jewelry, and a fur coat.

Beyonce and Prince shared the stage in 2004

Much before the late icon's death, Beyonce and Prince shared the stage at the 2004 Grammy Awards, where they performed a medley of their hits, including Purple Rain, Baby I'm a Star, Let’s Go Crazy, and Crazy in Love.

Furthermore, Prince ( real name: Prince Rogers Nelson) sold at least 100 million records worldwide during his lifetime, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. Born in 1958, his genre of music included pop, rock, jazz, funk rock, and many others. Hailing from Minneapolis, the icon received several awards and recognitions, such as an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Advertisement

The legend's ashes were placed into a custom 3D-printed urn shaped like the Paisley Park estate. Moreover, considering he was such a big icon, millions of people around the globe mourned his death, including President Obama and Saturday Night Live aired an episode in his honor, titled Goodnight, Sweet Prince, featuring his performances from the show. Check out the evergreen video of their 2004 duet below.

Late Prince's words on Beyonce

Prince once shared in an interview that he didn’t necessarily give Beyoncé any advice before their joint performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards. Rather, he said, "I was really curious as to how much she knew musically, and I was really pleased to find out that she knew a lot about scales — mixolydian scales and Egyptian styles — and different things like that."

Furthermore, he added that he also tried to teach her to play the piano, as he considered her a very talented artist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside