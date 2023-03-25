2016 Ski crash trial Utah: What did Gwyneth Paltrow say in her testimony?

On Friday afternoon, Gwyneth Paltrow testified for the 2016 ski collision at the Utah mountain resort. The actress and businesswoman said that she felt violated at that time and thought that the collision was some perverted prank.

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a retired optometrist Terry Sanderson in Utah as he alleges that the Oscar winning actor crashed into him in 2016 on mountain slopes which has left the doctor with serious injuries including four broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury. Paltrow also filed a counter lawsuit against the retired optometrist, seeking $1 in damages as well as attorneys’ fees.

Here is what Gwyneth Platrow said in her testimony on Friday afternoon.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s testimony

Gwyneth Platrow testified that she was skiing on the mountain slopes along with her family including her boyfriend Brad Falchuk and his two kids along with the two ski instructors for each child. She described the incident in her testimony and said that suddenly two skis came in between which forced her legs to be pulled apart. Then suddenly a body collided on her with a strange grunting noise. As both of them crashed together, their skis got tangled.

Gwyneth Platrow also alleged this crash was not hit and run as the Grammy winning actor stayed on the mountain slope long enough to ensure that Sanderson was alright. She also claimed that she was never involved in the risky behavior in any way, especially with her children present there.

Terry Sanderson's legal team tried to use Gwyneth Platrow’s previous claims about being clumsy to discredit her testimony; however, the judge didn’t allow for the same. This itself has turned into a debate whether the actress' previous interviews could be utilized in testimony.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's dating history: Who is Gwyneth Paltrow dating now?