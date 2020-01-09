2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations List: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez score nods

While Grammys 2020 may have disappointed a lot of people as many musicians were snubbed off the nominations list, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards is all about the fan service! From BTS and BLACKPINK to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, no one has been left behind! Giving the K-pop bands a major boost, BTS and BLACKPINK have received two nominations each. One of the exciting categories, which is also voted by fans, is the Best Fan Army and in contention are Agnation (Agnez Mo), Arianators - (Ariana Grande), Beliebers (Justin Bieber), BTSArmy (BTS), Camilizers (Camila Cabello), Harries (Harry Styles), Limelights (Why Don’t We), Louies (Louis Tomlinson), MendesArmy (Shawn Mendes), Niallers (Niall Horan), Selenators (Selena Gomez) and Swifties (Taylor Swift).

Furthermore, when it comes to the Song of the Year, we have 2019's biggest hits like Old Town Road, Señorita and Sucker, in the running. The Female Artist of the Year sees Taylor Swift up against the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish while Shawn Mendes has tough competition from the likes of Post Malone and Ed Sheeran for Male Artist of the Year. A new category has been announced which will also be voted by the fans and it's Favorite Music Video Choreography. The nominations include 7 rings, How Do You Sleep?, Kill This Love, Me!, Motivation and Señorita.

Check out the full list of 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations below:

Song of the Year:

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration:

Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani

Eastside - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey

Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant

The Hype - twenty one pilots

Trampoline - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

Blue On Black - Five Finger Death Punch

Ghost - Badflower

Lo/Hi - The Black Keys

Monsters - Shinedown

S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

GIRL - Maren Morris

God’s Country - Blake Shelton

The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home - Justin Moore

Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year:

Body - Loud Luxury featuring brando

Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

Here With Me - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston

So Close - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Going Bad - Meek Mill featuring Drake

Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross

Money - Cardi B

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Suge - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year:

Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) – Beyoncé

Girls Need Love (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake

No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

Shot Clock - Ella Mai

Talk - Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

Calma - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

QUE PRETENDES - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión - Calibre 50

A Través Del Vaso - Banda Los Sebastianes

Con Todo Incluido - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

Encantadora - El Fantasma

Nada Nuevo - Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón



Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics:

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

7 rings - Ariana Grande

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

Juice - Lizzo

Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

Nightmare - Halsey

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

The Bones - Maren Morris

You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song:

Led Zeppelin - Black Dog - Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored - Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins - Can’t Stop Loving You - Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger - 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop - Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts - I’ll Be There For You - Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift - Lover - Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers - Sucker – Halsey cover

Best Fan Army:

Agnation - Agnez Mo

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTSArmy - BTS

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Harries - Harry Styles

Limelights - Why Don’t We

Louies - Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Niallers - Niall Horan

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video:

7 rings - Ariana Grande

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

Con Altura - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow

Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani

I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Kill This Love - BLACKPINK

ME! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award:

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best Remix:

bad guy - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

Good As Hell - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston

Lover - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

The Bones - Maren Morris featuring Hozier

Thotiana – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

Trampoline - SHAED featuring Zayn

Without Me - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer:

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography:

7 rings (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson

How Do You Sleep? (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel

Kill This Love (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

ME! (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio

Motivation (Normani) - Sean Bankhead

Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens

Who are you rooting for at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.