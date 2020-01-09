2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations List: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez score nods
While Grammys 2020 may have disappointed a lot of people as many musicians were snubbed off the nominations list, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards is all about the fan service! From BTS and BLACKPINK to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, no one has been left behind! Giving the K-pop bands a major boost, BTS and BLACKPINK have received two nominations each. One of the exciting categories, which is also voted by fans, is the Best Fan Army and in contention are Agnation (Agnez Mo), Arianators - (Ariana Grande), Beliebers (Justin Bieber), BTSArmy (BTS), Camilizers (Camila Cabello), Harries (Harry Styles), Limelights (Why Don’t We), Louies (Louis Tomlinson), MendesArmy (Shawn Mendes), Niallers (Niall Horan), Selenators (Selena Gomez) and Swifties (Taylor Swift).
Furthermore, when it comes to the Song of the Year, we have 2019's biggest hits like Old Town Road, Señorita and Sucker, in the running. The Female Artist of the Year sees Taylor Swift up against the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish while Shawn Mendes has tough competition from the likes of Post Malone and Ed Sheeran for Male Artist of the Year. A new category has been announced which will also be voted by the fans and it's Favorite Music Video Choreography. The nominations include 7 rings, How Do You Sleep?, Kill This Love, Me!, Motivation and Señorita.
Check out the full list of 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations below:
Song of the Year:
bad guy - Billie Eilish
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration:
Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani
Eastside - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist:
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
bad guy - Billie Eilish
Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey
Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant
The Hype - twenty one pilots
Trampoline - SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year:
Blue On Black - Five Finger Death Punch
Ghost - Badflower
Lo/Hi - The Black Keys
Monsters - Shinedown
S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Song of the Year:
Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs
GIRL - Maren Morris
God’s Country - Blake Shelton
The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home - Justin Moore
Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year:
Body - Loud Luxury featuring brando
Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
Here With Me - Marshmello featuring Chvrches
Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston
So Close - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
Going Bad - Meek Mill featuring Drake
Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross
Money - Cardi B
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
Suge - DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year:
Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) – Beyoncé
Girls Need Love (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake
No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
Shot Clock - Ella Mai
Talk - Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
Calma - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake
QUE PRETENDES - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión - Calibre 50
A Través Del Vaso - Banda Los Sebastianes
Con Todo Incluido - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
Encantadora - El Fantasma
Nada Nuevo - Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics:
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
7 rings - Ariana Grande
bad guy - Billie Eilish
Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
Juice - Lizzo
Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
Nightmare - Halsey
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
The Bones - Maren Morris
You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song:
Led Zeppelin - Black Dog - Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored - Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins - Can’t Stop Loving You - Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger - 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop - Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts - I’ll Be There For You - Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift - Lover - Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers - Sucker – Halsey cover
Best Fan Army:
Agnation - Agnez Mo
Arianators - Ariana Grande
Beliebers - Justin Bieber
BTSArmy - BTS
Camilizers - Camila Cabello
Harries - Harry Styles
Limelights - Why Don’t We
Louies - Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
Niallers - Niall Horan
Selenators - Selena Gomez
Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video:
7 rings - Ariana Grande
bad guy - Billie Eilish
Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
Con Altura - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow
Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani
I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Kill This Love - BLACKPINK
ME! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award:
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Best Remix:
bad guy - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
Good As Hell - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston
Lover - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
The Bones - Maren Morris featuring Hozier
Thotiana – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
Trampoline - SHAED featuring Zayn
Without Me - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer:
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music Video Choreography:
7 rings (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson
How Do You Sleep? (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel
Kill This Love (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
ME! (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio
Motivation (Normani) - Sean Bankhead
Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens
