2020 MTV EMAs Winners: BTS grabs four awards; Stray Kids wins Korean Act & Armaan Malik takes home Indian Act

It was indeed BTS' big night as the septet took home four out of five awards at the 2020 MTV EMAs. Moreover, Stray Kids won Korean Act while Armaan Malik bagged Indian Act.
As we're reaching towards the end of 2020 (thankfully!), we have plenty of award shows to look forward to. Just a while back, the 2020 MTV EMAs 2020 took place with BTS mostly dominating when it comes to the winners' list. The septet, who is currently gearing up for their comeback with the release of their highly-awaited album BE out on November 2, took home Best Group, Best Song for Dynamite, Biggest Fans for BTS ARMY and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con - The Live.

While BTS didn't perform at the MTV EMAs 2020, they did give winning speeches as RM shared, "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music." Moreover, Stray Kids took home Korean Act beating ASTRO, Everglow, KARD, Viction and Stray Kids while Armaan Malik won Indian Act as he beat Divine, Kaam Bhaari, Sez On The Beat and SIRI. Lady Gaga won Best Artist and US Act while the hosts of the night Little Mix took home Best Pop and UK & Ireland Act.

Check out the 2020 MTV EMAs winners list below:

Best Video

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DJ Khaled feat. Drake - Popstar *WINNER*
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Taylor Swift - The Man
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga - *WINNER*
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS - Dynamite *WINNER*
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch - The Box
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa *WINNER*
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix - *WINNER*

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS - *WINNER*
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New

BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat - *WINNER*
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS - *WINNER*
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G - *WINNER*
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay - *WINNER*
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B - *WINNER*
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta - *WINNER*
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams - *WINNER*
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia - Let’s Love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe *WINNER*
Jorja Smith - By Any Means
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Push Artist

AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD - *WINNER*

Best Virtual Live

BTS - Bang Bang Con The Live  *WINNER*
J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
Little Mix - UNCancelled
Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

UK & Ireland Act

Dave
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Little Mix *WINNER*
Stormzy

US Act

Cardi B
Lady Gaga *WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

Korean Act

ASTRO
Everglow
KARD
Victon
Stray Kids *WINNER*

Indian Act

Armaan Malik *WINNER*
Divine
Kaam Bhaari
Sez On The Beat
SIRI

Canadian Act

Alessia Cara
Johnny Orlando *WINNER*
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd

ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Post Malone, BTS and Harry Styles win big at the BBMAs

What did you think of the winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :MTV,MTV EMA's Twitter,Getty Images

