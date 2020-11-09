2020 MTV EMAs Winners: BTS grabs four awards; Stray Kids wins Korean Act & Armaan Malik takes home Indian Act

It was indeed BTS' big night as the septet took home four out of five awards at the 2020 MTV EMAs. Moreover, Stray Kids won Korean Act while Armaan Malik bagged Indian Act.

As we're reaching towards the end of 2020 (thankfully!), we have plenty of award shows to look forward to. Just a while back, the 2020 MTV EMAs 2020 took place with BTS mostly dominating when it comes to the winners' list. The septet, who is currently gearing up for their comeback with the release of their highly-awaited album BE out on November 2, took home Best Group, Best Song for Dynamite, Biggest Fans for BTS ARMY and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con - The Live.

While BTS didn't perform at the MTV EMAs 2020, they did give winning speeches as RM shared, "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music." Moreover, Stray Kids took home Korean Act beating ASTRO, Everglow, KARD, Viction and Stray Kids while Armaan Malik won Indian Act as he beat Divine, Kaam Bhaari, Sez On The Beat and SIRI. Lady Gaga won Best Artist and US Act while the hosts of the night Little Mix took home Best Pop and UK & Ireland Act.

Check out the 2020 MTV EMAs winners list below:

Best Video

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DJ Khaled feat. Drake - Popstar *WINNER*

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift - The Man

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga - *WINNER*

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS - Dynamite *WINNER*

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch - The Box

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa *WINNER*

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix - *WINNER*

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS - *WINNER*

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat - *WINNER*

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS - *WINNER*

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G - *WINNER*

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay - *WINNER*

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B - *WINNER*

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta - *WINNER*

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams - *WINNER*

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia - Let’s Love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe *WINNER*

Jorja Smith - By Any Means

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Push Artist

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD - *WINNER*

Best Virtual Live

BTS - Bang Bang Con The Live *WINNER*

J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World

Little Mix - UNCancelled

Maluma - Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Little Mix *WINNER*

Stormzy

US Act

Cardi B

Lady Gaga *WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Korean Act

ASTRO

Everglow

KARD

Victon

Stray Kids *WINNER*

Indian Act

Armaan Malik *WINNER*

Divine

Kaam Bhaari

Sez On The Beat

SIRI

Canadian Act

Alessia Cara

Johnny Orlando *WINNER*

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Post Malone, BTS and Harry Styles win big at the BBMAs

What did you think of the winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×