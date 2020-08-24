2020 MTV Video Music Awards: J Balvin & Roddy Ricch drop out of the award ceremony due to safety concerns

According to a recent report by Variety, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch have both dropped out of the award ceremony due to concerns over COVID-19 precautions. Scroll down for details.

Many changes are being witnessed as 2020 MTV Video Music Awards inches closer. Recently, it was reported that J Balvin and Roddy Ricch will no longer be performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Amidst reports over the weekend that performers might be dropping out due to COVID-19 safety precautions, both artists are no longer part of the lineup for the event on August 30, via Variety.

“Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing. As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance,” a source told the outlet.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be performing at this year’s VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance. My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE,” Roddy wrote on Instagram.

The news comes soon after J Balvin confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

