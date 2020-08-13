2020 Soribada Best K Music Awards Winners List: BTS wins Daesang; TWICE named Artist of the Year

The 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards was held recently and saw BTS win three awards including the Daesang (Grand Prize) but the septet was unable to attend the award ceremony owing to their tightly-packed schedule. Check out the full winners list below.

The 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards took place today and was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Jin Se-yeon. As revealed by Soompi, BTS dominated at the award ceremony along with TWICE and Kang Daniel as the trio won three awards each. BTS took home the Daesang (Grand Prize), a Bonsang (Main Prize) and Favourite Male Bias Award. TWICE won Artist of the Year, a Bonsang and Favourite Female Bias Award while Kang Daniel took home Stage of the Year, Real Fan Award and a Bonsang.

Other winners include Red Velvet who won Music of the Year and a Bonsang while TXT and ITZY jointly won Artist Award. Speaking of BTS, the septet was unable to attend the award ceremony owing to their tightly-packed schedule but accepted their Daesang virtually and gave a heartwarming speech as well. According to fellow ARMY member @doolsetbangtan's translation, RM thanked everyone for giving them a "priceless award" while Jin gave a shoutout to ARMY for their "unwavering support and love". The eldest member of BTS noted how it was because of the fandom that they received the award and that BTS truly loves ARMY. Suga made a point to thank Bang Si-hyuk PD-nim and the Big Hit staff who always work hard in invisible places so that BTS can shine.

"We've received so much love from around the world after releasing the album Map of the Soul: 7 last February. Thank you once again to everyone who listens to and loves our music," J-Hope gushed while Jimin added, "It's a pity that we didn't get to attend the ceremony, but, to many artists who are gracing the ceremony with their presence and to the viewers who are watching it, we'd like to say thank you."

Check out the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards winners list below:

New Artist Award: CRAVITY, TOO, MCND

Next Artist Award: DKB, AleXa

Rising Star Award: GWSN, LOONA, NATURE

Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon

Songwriter Award: Turns Out Comatose - Lee Han Gil

Music Icon Award: ONEUS, WJSN

OST Award: Gaho

Trot Rising Star Award: Kim Soo Chan, Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Young)

Global Hot Trend Award: Stray Kids, IZ*ONE

Artist Award: TXT, ITZY

Voice Award: Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon

Favourite Female Bias Award: TWICE

Favourite Male Bias Award: BTS

Global Artist Award: ASTRO

Performance Award: (G)I-DLE, The Boyz

Real Fan Award: Kang Daniel

Bonsang: Im Young Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Red Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel

Stage of the Year: Kang Daniel

Music of the Year: Red Velvet

Artist of the Year: TWICE

Daesang: BTS

Congratulations to the winners!

