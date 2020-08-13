2020 Soribada Best K Music Awards Winners List: BTS wins Daesang; TWICE named Artist of the Year
The 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards took place today and was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Jin Se-yeon. As revealed by Soompi, BTS dominated at the award ceremony along with TWICE and Kang Daniel as the trio won three awards each. BTS took home the Daesang (Grand Prize), a Bonsang (Main Prize) and Favourite Male Bias Award. TWICE won Artist of the Year, a Bonsang and Favourite Female Bias Award while Kang Daniel took home Stage of the Year, Real Fan Award and a Bonsang.
Other winners include Red Velvet who won Music of the Year and a Bonsang while TXT and ITZY jointly won Artist Award. Speaking of BTS, the septet was unable to attend the award ceremony owing to their tightly-packed schedule but accepted their Daesang virtually and gave a heartwarming speech as well. According to fellow ARMY member @doolsetbangtan's translation, RM thanked everyone for giving them a "priceless award" while Jin gave a shoutout to ARMY for their "unwavering support and love". The eldest member of BTS noted how it was because of the fandom that they received the award and that BTS truly loves ARMY. Suga made a point to thank Bang Si-hyuk PD-nim and the Big Hit staff who always work hard in invisible places so that BTS can shine.
"We've received so much love from around the world after releasing the album Map of the Soul: 7 last February. Thank you once again to everyone who listens to and loves our music," J-Hope gushed while Jimin added, "It's a pity that we didn't get to attend the ceremony, but, to many artists who are gracing the ceremony with their presence and to the viewers who are watching it, we'd like to say thank you."
Check out the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards winners list below:
New Artist Award: CRAVITY, TOO, MCND
Next Artist Award: DKB, AleXa
Rising Star Award: GWSN, LOONA, NATURE
Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon
Songwriter Award: Turns Out Comatose - Lee Han Gil
Music Icon Award: ONEUS, WJSN
OST Award: Gaho
Trot Rising Star Award: Kim Soo Chan, Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Young)
Global Hot Trend Award: Stray Kids, IZ*ONE
Artist Award: TXT, ITZY
Voice Award: Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
Favourite Female Bias Award: TWICE
Favourite Male Bias Award: BTS
Global Artist Award: ASTRO
Performance Award: (G)I-DLE, The Boyz
Real Fan Award: Kang Daniel
Bonsang: Im Young Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Red Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel
Stage of the Year: Kang Daniel
Music of the Year: Red Velvet
Artist of the Year: TWICE
Daesang: BTS
Congratulations to the winners!
Congratulations BTS
