2021 CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead the nominations; To air on June 9

The nominees for the 2021 CMT music awards have been revealed. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to host the country music awards.

The time for the best of country music of the year to receive nods has come as the 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees have just been announced. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are leading the nominations with four nods each while Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and Little Big Town are not far behind backing three nominations each. Kelsea is performing the duty of the host for CMT for the first time in his career while Kane is returning on the podium for the second year in a row. The winners are declared based on the number of votes they have received from the fans and the show will air on June 9 from Nashville.

Here is the list of nominees in each category:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"

Dierks Bentley, "Gone"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful"

Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"

Kenny Chesney, "Knowing You"

Maren Morris, "Better Than We Found It"

Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"

Sam Hunt, "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"

Willie Jones, "American Dream"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, "Next Girl"

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back"

Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Darius Rucker, "Beers and Sunshine"

Kane Brown, "Worship You"

Luke Bryan, "Down To One"

Luke Combs, "Lovin' On You"

Thomas Rhett, "What's Your Country Song"

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, "All Night"

Lady A, "Like A Lady"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Old Dominion, "Never Be Sorry"

Parmalee and Blanco Brown, "Just The Way"

Runaway June, "We Were Rich"

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Dylan Scott, "Nobody"

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, "Fillin' My Cup"

HARDY, "Give Heaven Some Hell"

Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"

Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"

Niko Moon, "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"

Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided"

CMT Performance of the Year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "1, 2 Many"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, "This Is Us"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, "The Other Girl"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, "Twinkle Twinkle"

Also Read| ACM Awards 2021 Winners List: Maren Morris bags Female Artist of the Year; Luke Bryan receives top honour

Share your comment ×