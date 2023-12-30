2023 Best Albums: 'Barbie' to 'Guts' What are our Top 5 Music Albums of the year

Several musical artists left their mark on the sonic landscape of 2023. From hip-hop to jazz and R&B, artists took care of it all in 2023. As we rode the emotional rollercoaster of our emotions, our favorite artists kept us company through their music and albums. We wept, we laughed, we grooved and we escaped the world through music. If you were one of us too, here's to ending the year on a musical note.

Music is a subjective topic and everyone has their preferences and picks. The below-mentioned albums and the music they contain were ours. By no means do we intend to disrespect other artists and their works.

Top 5 music albums of 2023: From Barbie the Album to Guts

Travis Scott: Utopia

Travis Scott dropped Utopia on Jul 28, 2023. Clocking in at 73 minutes and consisting of 19 tracks, the album features Scott’s collaborations with Beyonce and Bad Bunny. Travis’ daughter Stormi Webster also made her musical debut on her dad’s album. Talking about his newest album Travis Scott said we are living in a dystopian state where everything is fueled by hate, “It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of this is drawn from what?” Answering his question, Scott continued, “Miscommunication”

Travis Scott aims to spread love through his album. “Love is the biggest thing we can ever hold, spread love and everything will be okay,” he said.

Utopia marks Travis Scott’s first musical tryst since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

Barbie The Album:

Barbie was hands down the most smartly marketed movie of this year. When it came out, it painted the world pink and no single person on the planet could escape its impact. The movie acclaimed critical accolades on its own but so did the movie’s soundtracks which featured multiple artists.

Barbie The Album features musical contributions from brilliant artists like Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and everyone’s favorite Ryan Gosling. The music on the album is groovy and self-reflective at the same time.

Ice Spice: Like…?

Ice Spice shook the fans when she announced her album Like…? just hours before its release on July 21. Like…? debuted at number 37 on the US Billboard chart. The album consists of 11 tracks- the songs Princess Diana, Munch, and In Ha Mood make it to our list of worthy listens from the album.

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus had the pop culture scene in a chokehold when she sang, “I can buy myself flowers, Write my name in the sand.” The song which calls out Miley’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was all over the internet throughout 2023. It is a part of Miley’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is now nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts

Ms Rodrigo is growing up in front of our eyes and so is her music. Guts is very far-fetched from her debut album Sour. While Sour explored teenage heartbreak as the central theme (Olivia was 18 then) Guts explores themes like double standards of society, fake affection, and the complexities of love. Remember the lyric, “Seeing you tonight, It's a bad idea, right?” yup, that's her, that's Olivia Rodrigo.

The album hit the top position on the Billboard 200 Albums chart upon its release.

What were your top songs/albums/artists of 2023?