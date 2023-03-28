2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Where and how to watch, performers, nominees and more

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the most awaited set of annual awards as fans look forward to finding out the list of performers and nominees, hoping to see their favourite musicians become a part of it. The 2023 edition of the awards is all set to take place and we are here to give you all the details you want. Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about this year's awards celebrating the most-played artists and songs.

When and where to watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards event is in its tenth season this year and will be broadcasted live on the FOX TV Network from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

The award ceremony will also be broadcasted on the iHeart Radio app and the iHeart Media radio stations for viewers and listeners to enjoy. Fans would also be able to stream it on platforms like DirectTV Stream, Vidgo, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo.

Performers at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will include various performances from including Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson, Muni Long, and Latto.

Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz, will not only be hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards but also performing at the event. The 58-year-old told People, "I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music... As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

Apart from the regular nominees for their usual set of awards, popstar Taylor Swift will be given the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Pink will be honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award. The nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards include:

Song of the Year:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Big Energy – Latto

First Class – Jack Harlow

Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

Ghost – Justin Bieber

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Woman – Doja Cat

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Drake

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Lizzo

The Weeknd

Best Duo / Group of the Year:

AJR

Blackpink

Black Eyed Peas

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Imagine Dragons

Glass Animals

Måneskin

Parmalee

OneRepublic

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Lyrics:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

ABCDEFU – Gayle

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

Glimpse of Us – Joji

N95 – Kendrick Lamar

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen

Pushin P – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the cast of Encanto

Best Music Video:

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez

As It Was – Harry Styles

Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G

Envolver – Anitta

Don't You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jungkook

Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Yet To Come – BTS