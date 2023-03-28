2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Where and how to watch, performers, nominees and more
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the most awaited set of annual awards as fans look forward to finding out the list of performers and nominees, hoping to see their favourite musicians become a part of it. The 2023 edition of the awards is all set to take place and we are here to give you all the details you want. Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about this year's awards celebrating the most-played artists and songs.
When and where to watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards event is in its tenth season this year and will be broadcasted live on the FOX TV Network from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.
The award ceremony will also be broadcasted on the iHeart Radio app and the iHeart Media radio stations for viewers and listeners to enjoy. Fans would also be able to stream it on platforms like DirectTV Stream, Vidgo, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo.
Performers at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will include various performances from including Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson, Muni Long, and Latto.
Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz, will not only be hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards but also performing at the event. The 58-year-old told People, "I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music... As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Apart from the regular nominees for their usual set of awards, popstar Taylor Swift will be given the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Pink will be honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award. The nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards include:
Song of the Year:
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Big Energy – Latto
- First Class – Jack Harlow
- Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
- Ghost – Justin Bieber
- Industry Baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- Heat Waves – Glass Animals
- Woman – Doja Cat
Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jack Harlow
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Taylor Swift
- Lizzo
- The Weeknd
Best Duo / Group of the Year:
- AJR
- Blackpink
- Black Eyed Peas
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- Imagine Dragons
- Glass Animals
- Måneskin
- Parmalee
- OneRepublic
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Lyrics:
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- ABCDEFU – Gayle
- Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- Lift Me Up – Rihanna
- Glimpse of Us – Joji
- N95 – Kendrick Lamar
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen
- Pushin P – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
- We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the cast of Encanto
Best Music Video:
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G
- Envolver – Anitta
- Don't You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
- Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jungkook
- Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
- Pink Venom – Blackpink
- Yet To Come – BTS
FAQs
