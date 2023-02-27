2023 SAG Awards: Amy Poehler and Adam Scott have a Parks and Recreation Reunion onstage

The Parks and Recreation co-stars Adam Scott and Amy Poehler had a lovely reunion on stage at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards . As the duo were presenting the award for 2023 SGA on the stage for female actor in a comedy series, they joked about Adam’s shift to the dramatic actor in the Apple TV+ series Severance. Adam Scott is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

As the duo went on stage, Adam Scott told his former co-star that he is thrilled to be here to which Poehler teased that it is hard to tell as after working in the hit drama series the former has become more dramatic. In mock anger, Adam replied, "Amy, how dare you?"

Amy Poehler then teased Adam Scott that he shouldn’t be hanging out with the former comedy friends and should go out with the drama people while wearing leather jacket and smoking cigarettes. Scott seemed to like her suggestion and said that he will try that since he does not get any real moments with the comedy types.

The duo then pulled a classic dialogue from Parks and Recreation.

Galentine’s Day Parks and Recreation reunion

A couple of weeks back, Amy Poehler reunited with the female co-stars of Parks and Recreation to celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13. Both Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler shared a selfie with friends and co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plazas on their social media accounts. The women looked cozy together in their winter gears as they leaned on each other for pictures.

The concept of Galentine Day was first introduced in season 2 by Leslie Knope – Amy Poehler. In this episode, Leslie explains that Galentine’s Day is one of the best days. She spends time with her female friends by going out on breakfast dates, giving each other home-made presents, and writing essays about one another. The female co-stars have continued to celebrate Galentine Day together even after the series ended in 2015.