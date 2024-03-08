2024 Billboard Women In Music Award: Ice Spice Accepts Hitmaker Honor, Thanks Mom For ‘Being The Best Woman Ever'

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards stood as a testament to the remarkable talent and influence of women in the music industry. Held at the prestigious YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., the event shone a spotlight on the achievements and contributions of female artists, songwriters, producers, and executives. Among the standout moments of the night was Ice Spice's proud acceptance of the Hitmaker Award, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer and a powerhouse in the music world.

Ice Spice accepts Hitmaker Award at Billboards Women in Music

Amidst a night of glitz and glamour, Ice Spice stood tall as she proudly accepted the prestigious Hitmaker Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. This accolade served as a testament to Spice's profound influence on the music landscape over the preceding two years, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey and leaving an indelible imprint on the industry.

The award was presented to Ice Spice by none other than Ellie Goulding, who commended her unwavering authenticity despite the pressures she undoubtedly faced. Goulding expressed, “She’s never compromised her authenticity, despite pressure to, I’m sure, and she’s pretty unapologetic for that. [Ice Spice] is so dedicated to her own story, and that’s what I love about her.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Ice Spice Wins New Artist Of The Year

Ice Spice credits mom for ‘being the best woman ever’

Ice Spice exuded confidence and joy as she gracefully accepted the Billboard Women in Music Award, adorned in a striking gothic ensemble. Her attire boasted a black corset dress accentuated with long mesh sleeves and intricate black bows, perfectly complemented by sleek black stockings and elegantly elongated nails. With each step, her black pointy-toed stilettos added an extra edge to her ensemble, completing the bold and captivating look that captured the essence of her unique style.

She accepted the award adding, “Period. New York. Yes. Thank you, thank you so much, Billboard. I’m so honored.” Spice replied back to a fan when they shouted their love for her, “I love you too, boo. Thank you. My corset is really tight, so I can barely breathe. But yeah, I just want to thank, firstly, my mother for being the best woman ever.”

She continued with her speech, “Let me think who else. Shout-out to God. My sisters. Michelle [Jubelirer], love you. Yeah and all the women on my team. I’m blanking right now. Shout-out to all the women in the Bronx, shout-out to all the women in New York. Shout-out to all the women that is in the building right now. Y’all look really pretty. Thank you so much, you guys. Sorry I don’t have much to say, but everybody did really well with their speeches. Thank you. Later!”

Ice Spice first gained recognition in 2022 with her single Munch (Feelin’ You) and afterwards had a back-to-back hits, including Bikini Bottom, Gangsta Boo with Lil Tjay, In Ha Mood, Princess Diana with Nicki Minaj, Karma with Taylor Swift, Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 with PinkPantheress, and Barbie World with Nicki Minaj and Aqua. Her latest hit which debuts at no. 37 on Billboard Hot 100 is Think U the Shit (Fart).

ALSO READ: 'She's making devil symbols': Andrew Tate Calls Out Ice Spice For Promoting Satanism During Super Bowl Appearance