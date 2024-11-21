2024 CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson Win Big; See Full Winners List
From George Strait’s lifetime achievement honor to big wins for Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, the 2024 CMA Awards honored the country's best on Wednesday, Nov 20. See the full winners' list here!
The Country Music Association concluded its 58th annual ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, honoring the best talents in the genre. Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, the 2024 CMA Awards was aired live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Notable winners included Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Brooks & Dunn.
George Strait was presented with the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, joining past honorees such as Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride.
Performers at the event included Wilson, Bryan, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Teddy Swims, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. Presenters included Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Clint Black, Reddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Little Big Town, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata, Billy Bob Thornton, and others.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2024 CMA Awards HERE
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
A Bar Song Tipsy — Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
I Had Some Help — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Watermelon Moonshine — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
White Horse — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell — WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Higher — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke — WINNER
Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin Thrasher Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
Burn It Down — Parker McCollum; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Songwriter: Josh Phillips
I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
The Painter — Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
White Horse — Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson — WINNER
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — WINNER
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn — WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Cowboys Cry Too — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Noah Kahan; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
I Remember Everything — Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves; Producer: Zach Bryan
Man Made a Bar — Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church; Producer: Joey Moi
You Look Like You Love Me — Ella Langley featuring Riley Green; Producer: Will Bundy — WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham — WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Director: Chris Villa
I’m Not Pretty — Megan Moroney; Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
The Painter — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
Wildflowers and Wild Horses — Lainey Wilson; Director: Patrick Tracy — WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney — WINNER
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
