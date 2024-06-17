Tony Awards 2024: Best Red Carpet Looks Ft Angelina And Vivienne Jolie, Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe And More

The 2023-2024 Broadway season came to an end with the 77th Tony Awards held at the iconic Lincoln Center in New York on Sunday, June 16, hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third time in a row.

This year, the anticipated performances came courtesy of the cast of Cabaret, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants, and more. As a special treat, Jay Z also joined Alicia Keys onstage to perform Empire State of Mind as part of a special Hell’s Kitchen medley.

Stars like Angelina Jolie, Daniel Radcliffe, Brooke Shields, Rachel McAdams, and more added the 'G' in the glitz and glamour part of the coveted night with their edgy ensembles that reflected their personal style as much as their celebrity statuses.

Scroll down to see the best red carpet-looks from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Angelina and Vivienne Jolie

The mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits for the night, opting to match in shades of teal. While Angelina Jolie looked radiant as ever in a stunning strapless velvet gown by Versace paired with a matching velvet shawl that hung loosely from her shoulders and draped down at her elbows and wrists, Vivienne, 15, who helped her mother produce the Broadway show The Outsiders, a musical based on the young adult novel and film of the same name, complemented the Maleficent actress in a cyan set in a darker shade of teal.

Rachel McAdams

Nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play for Mary Jane, McAdams played it safe in a black mermaid tail gown with minimal diamond jewelry. She let her beautiful brown locks steal the show, keeping them loose to adorn her bare shoulder and neck.

Brooke Shields

The recently elected president of the Actors’ Equity Association managed to balance glamour and comfort equally, arriving at the event in a lemon yellow sequins and silk dress with matching yellow crocs.

Ariana DeBose

DeBose arrived at the ceremony she hosted for the third time in a row in an Oscar de la Renta stained glass gown.

Jeremy Strong

Nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in An Enemy of the People, Strong wore his signature color, brown, to the 2024 Tony Awards soiree. He also bagged the said award later in the night.

Alicia Keys

Keys, whose semi-autobiographical musical, Hell’s Kitchen, received 13 nominations, wore a sparkly red custom Gucci gown to the ceremony. She elevated her look by adding matching opera gloves to her OOTN.

Elle Fanning

The picture says it all! Our favorite look from the night.

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Carrozzini

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory star was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Mother Play.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

The Harry Potter star, 34, stepped out with girlfriend Erin Darke to celebrate his first-ever Tony nomination and eventual win in a custom amethyst-colored Todd Snyder tuxedo. His plus-one complimented him in a shimmering charcoal gown with an illusion neckline and intricate beading.