2025 BAFTA Awards Party Lineup: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo and More to Celebrate in London

The 2025 BAFTA Awards is set to be held on Sunday, February 16. Celebrities are gearing up to attend not only Britain’s most prestigious awards ceremony but also some of the star-studded after-parties, dinners, and lavish soirées, held in honor of the night’s nominees.

Recently, Netflix’s annual after-party at Chiltern Firehouse faced a minor bump when the location was sealed till further notice after an unexpected blaze broke out in the royal Victorian restaurant. But it didn't stop the party as the streaming giant pivoted the location to The Twenty-Two in Mayfair in less than 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the stars including Vanessa Kirby, Regé-Jean Page, and Henry Golding among others attended the pre-awards dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse, before the accident.

The momentum of parties continued at GQ’s Excellence in Film Dinner on February 14. The dinner was co-hosted by nominees Mikey Madison (Anora) and The Apprentice’s Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

Today, Apple TV+ threw a BAFTA brunch to celebrate the excellence in arts and entertainment. The streamer has earned three nominations for Steven McQueen’s war drama Blitz including Outstanding British Film and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan.

There’s also a huge lineup of post-awards parties. Before scrolling down the list, check out honorable mentions. One of the most anticipated post-BAFTA soirées is the British Vogue & GQ Fashion & Film Party as it brings together an elite group as co-hosts for the evening.

Mikey Madison (Anora), Harris Dickinson (Blitz), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) will host the event to celebrate fashion and film in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

Here’s a list of all the major events:

Saturday, February 15

Black Bear Drinks Reception

BAFTA Film Nominees’ Party

Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Sunday, February 16

Official BAFTA Post-Ceremony Dinner

Official BAFTA After-Party

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group BAFTA Celebration

British Vogue & GQ Fashion & Film Party

Warner Bros Post-BAFTA Cocktail Reception

Multi-Party BAFTA Party

Netflix Celebrates the BAFTAs