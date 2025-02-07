2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Wicked, Nosferatu and Conclave Win Big; Check Out Full Winner's List
Wicked earned a prestigious honor in the sci-fi/fantasy category at this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards. Other major awards were swept by the period-horror Nosferatu and others!
This year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards honor some of the biggest movies of 2024. Wicked, Nosferatu, and Conclave earned top prizes for creating exquisite designs that perfectly went with each movie’s contrasting themes.
Nosferatu costume designer Linda Muir won for Excellence in Period Film. Meanwhile, Wicked’s Paul Tazewell bagged the award for styling in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category. Lastly, Conclave‘s Lisy Christl won the prestigious award for the Contemporary Film category. All three big winners have also been nominated for the Best Costume Design award at this year’s Academy Awards.
A Complete Unknown’s Arianne Phillips and Gladiator II’sJanty Yates and Dave Crossman are other contenders in the Oscars race for costume design this year. FX series Shōgun and Max comedy Hacks also earned prestigious nods. The Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV prize went to HBO’s Dune: Prophecy.
Check out the full list below:
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Wicked
Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer
Eleanor Landgrebe, ACD
Bobby Soutar, ACD
Lloyd Middleton, ACD
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Dune: Prophecy – The Hidden Hand
Bojana Nikitovic, Costume Designer
Srdjan Perić, ACD
Excellence in Costume Illustration
James Casey Holland, Illustrator
Shōgun
Excellence in Short Form Design
Can’t B Broken, Beyoncé – Verizon
Shiona Turini, Costume Designer
Molly Peters, Primary ACD
Erica Boisaubin, ACD
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Conclave
Lisy Christl, Costume Designer, CDG
Waris Klampfer, ACD
Laura Rhi Sausi, ACD
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Hacks – Just for Laughs
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Excellence in Period Film
Nosferatu
Linda Muir, Costume Designer
Alima Meyboom, ACD
Anna Munro, ACD
Excellence in Period Television
Shōgun – Ladies of the Willow World
Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer
Kenichi Tanaka, ACD
Kristen Bond, ACD
Paula Plachy, ACD
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
The Masked Singer – Who Can It Be Now?
Steven Norman Lee, Co-Costume Designer/Luke D’Alessandro, Co-Costume Designer
Arleen Flores, Primary ACD
Allison Choi Braun, Primary ACD