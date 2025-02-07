2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Wicked, Nosferatu and Conclave Win Big; Check Out Full Winner's List

Wicked earned a prestigious honor in the sci-fi/fantasy category at this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards. Other major awards were swept by the period-horror Nosferatu and others!

This year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards honor some of the biggest movies of 2024. Wicked, Nosferatu, and Conclave earned top prizes for creating exquisite designs that perfectly went with each movie’s contrasting themes. 

Nosferatu costume designer Linda Muir won for Excellence in Period Film. Meanwhile, Wicked’s Paul Tazewell bagged the award for styling in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category. Lastly, Conclave‘s Lisy Christl won the prestigious award for the Contemporary Film category. All three big winners have also been nominated for the Best Costume Design award at this year’s Academy Awards. 

A Complete Unknown’s Arianne Phillips and Gladiator II’sJanty Yates and Dave Crossman are other contenders in the Oscars race for costume design this year. FX series Shōgun and Max comedy Hacks also earned prestigious nods. The Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV prize went to HBO’s Dune: Prophecy. 

Check out the full list below: 

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Wicked

Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer

Eleanor Landgrebe, ACD

Bobby Soutar, ACD

Lloyd Middleton, ACD

 

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Dune: Prophecy – The Hidden Hand

Bojana Nikitovic, Costume Designer

Srdjan Perić, ACD

 

Excellence in Costume Illustration

James Casey Holland, Illustrator

Shōgun

 

Excellence in Short Form Design

Can’t B Broken, Beyoncé – Verizon

Shiona Turini, Costume Designer

Molly Peters, Primary ACD

Erica Boisaubin, ACD

 

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Conclave

Lisy Christl, Costume Designer, CDG

Waris Klampfer, ACD

Laura Rhi Sausi, ACD

 

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Hacks – Just for Laughs

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Excellence in Period Film

Nosferatu

Linda Muir, Costume Designer

Alima Meyboom, ACD

Anna Munro, ACD

 

Excellence in Period Television

Shōgun – Ladies of the Willow World

Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer

Kenichi Tanaka, ACD

Kristen Bond, ACD

Paula Plachy, ACD

 

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

The Masked Singer – Who Can It Be Now?

Steven Norman Lee, Co-Costume Designer/Luke D’Alessandro, Co-Costume Designer

Arleen Flores, Primary ACD

Allison Choi Braun, Primary ACD

