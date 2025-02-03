2025 Grammys: Sabrina Carpenter’s Debut Performance Full of Mishaps; Were They Part of the Act?

Sabrina Carpenter botched her debut Grammy performance—or did she?

The Espresso singer, who entered the 2025 Grammys night with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, had the audience hooked at Crypto.com Arena with a rib-tickling act.

Beginning her set dressed in a sparkly tux, Carpenter struggled to find the spotlight, which kept moving along with her. Once she found it, she attempted to twirl a baton, which quickly flew away after she dropped it, leaving her looking slightly embarrassed.

Carpenter powered through and began a jazzy version of her hit track while descending from the top of a white staircase. But as she kept walking, she kept descending, eventually being hidden behind the staircase due to her petite frame. It was at that moment it became clear she was performing a vaudeville-style act and wanted fans to laugh along.

After changing into a blue crystal-covered Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, she continued singing Espresso with a crew of backup dancers, though the malfunctions didn’t end. While dancing on a set built to look like a house, the lights began to flicker, prompting Carpenter to scream in fear and jump into one of her backup dancer’s arms, who spun her, making her giggle.

The rest of the routine featured a medley with Please Please Please, and dancers bumping into each other, drawing laughs from the singer and the crowd. This, however, drew the disdain of host Trevor Noah, who said, “That was amazing and funny, which I didn’t appreciate. You’re gonna do funny too, Sabrina? Really? You’re just gonna take my job like that?”

Carpenter, for the record, recorded her first Grammy win tonight for Best Pop Vocal Album. Other categories she is nominated for are yet to be announced.