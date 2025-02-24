2025 SAG Awards: From Gossip Girl to The Kissing Booth; 5 Biggest Cast Reunions

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards brought together several former co-stars, creating memorable moments for fans. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the event featured multiple reunions from hit TV shows and films. Here’s a look at five of the most talked-about reunions from the ceremony:

1. Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester: Gossip Girl

Kristen Bell, known as the voice of Gossip Girl, reunited with Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf, during the ceremony. While narrating in her signature voice, Bell joked about Jeff Goldblum’s and Timothée Chalamet’s dinner choices as per US Weekly.

“Spotted at Table 8, Jeff Goldblum has a wicked appetite,” she said. As she continued listing food items, she realized, “Leighton, none of this is gossip. It’s just all about food.” Meester, who was eating at the time, responded, “I’m sorry. I’m just really hungry.”

The lighthearted moment ended with Bell saying, “The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us. I think we should pass the torch,” and Meester agreeing, “Amen.”

2. Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield: New Girl

Former New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield presented the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Greenfield joked about how long it had been since they last saw each other.

“We wrapped New Girl eight years ago, and so, the last time we saw each other must have been eight years ago,” he quipped. They also mentioned co-star Lamorne Morris, who won a 2024 Emmy for Fargo.

“Have you talked to or seen Lamorne?” Deschanel asked. Greenfield replied, “It’s been challenging since, well, you know, the Emmy… But [we’re] so happy for Lamorne.”

3. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson: The X Files

The stars of The X Files, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, took the stage together to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Their playful banter delighted longtime fans. “It’s great to see you, Gillian. You look…” Duchovny began. Anderson quickly responded, “Younger than you last saw me when we shot 218 episodes?” Duchovny nodded and said, “Yes, that’s exactly right.”

4. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and William Jackson Harper: The Good Place

While hosting the show, Kristen Bell got a surprise interruption from Ted Danson, who jokingly asked if William Jackson Harper was really her favorite co-star. Harper played along, reminding everyone about their characters’ trip to Paris in The Good Place.

Bell tried to calm the playful debate, but things quickly turned into a Challengers-style moment. As the film’s signature music played, she said, “This is not a challenge.”

But Danson and Harper weren’t letting it go. Smiling, they responded, “Yes, it is,” before leaning in as if to recreate the movie’s famous kiss scene.

5. Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez: The Kissing Booth

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, stars of The Kissing Booth, met on the SAG Awards red carpet. Although King presented an award alongside Jack Quaid, her reunion with Perez delighted fans of the popular Netflix film.