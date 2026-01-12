2026 Golden Globes Full Winners List: Timothée Chalamet, The Pitt, Hamnet and One Battle After Another Nab Major Trophies
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on January 11 local time at The Beverly Hilton with a star-studded lineup. Here are the winners.
A very competitive day unfolded at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards held on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills. In the presence of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in attendance, the winners were announced across the film and television categories for their work in the last 12 months. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet - WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Non-English Language Film
The Secret Agent - WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Film
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Perfomance By Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Perfomance By Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Perfomance By Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Perfomance By Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value - WINNER
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Sinners - WINNER
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Original Song
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters, Golden - WINNER
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dream as One
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners, I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good, No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good, The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners - WINNER
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
TV categories
Best Television Series - Drama
The Pitt - WINNER
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
The Studio - WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Adolescence - WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Actress - Drama
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Best Actor – Drama
Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Best Actor - Comedy or Musical
Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Actress - Limited Aeries
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Actor - Limited Series
Stephen Graham - Adolescence - WINNER
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Erin Doherty - Adolescence - WINNER
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
Ricky Gervais - Mortality - WINNER
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR
