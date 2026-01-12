2026 Golden Globes Full Winners List: Timothée Chalamet, The Pitt, Hamnet and One Battle After Another Nab Major Trophies

A very competitive day unfolded at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards held on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills. In the presence of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in attendance, the winners were announced across the film and television categories for their work in the last 12 months. Check out the full list of winners below.



Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet - WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Non-English Language Film

The Secret Agent - WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Perfomance By Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Perfomance By Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Perfomance By Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Perfomance By Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value - WINNER

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Sinners - WINNER

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Song

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters, Golden - WINNER

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dream as One

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners, I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good, No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good, The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners - WINNER

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

TV categories

Best Television Series - Drama

The Pitt - WINNER

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

The Studio - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Adolescence - WINNER

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Actress - Drama

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Best Actor – Drama

Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Actress - Comedy or Musical

Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Best Actor - Comedy or Musical

Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Actress - Limited Aeries

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Actor - Limited Series

Stephen Graham - Adolescence - WINNER

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Erin Doherty - Adolescence - WINNER

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Ricky Gervais - Mortality - WINNER

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best Podcast

Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR

