Golden Globes 2026: Miley Cyrus wears Sunglasses with sequin gown, Jennifer Lopez looks bombshell in daring dress and Sabyasachi jewels

The 2026 Golden Globes Awards lit up the Beverly Hilton with glamour and star power. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the night brought together the biggest names from film, television, and music. Among all the stunning appearances, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus turned heads with their fashion choices. While Miley chose to wear sunglasses with a sequin gown, JLo stole the spotlight in a see-through dress, and she owned the look like a pro.

Jennifer Lopez made a dramatic red-carpet entrance in a daring, see-through gown. She wore a sheer vintage dress designed by Jean-Louis Scherrer, decorated with elegant brown brocade details. The outfit hugged her figure perfectly, ft. soft, dramatic train. JLo completed her look with statement jewelry from Sabyasachi. She owned the red carpet like a true fashion icon.

Jennifer Lopez proves once again why she is a style legend

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus took a very different but equally striking approach. She wore a floor-length black sequined gown that shimmered under the lights. What truly caught attention was her bold choice of oversized Saint Laurent sunglasses, worn confidently on the red carpet. The look was modern, edgy, and completely Miley.

Miley Cyrus turned heads with her signature attitude

The singer recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Morando, adding extra excitement around her appearance.

Beyond fashion, the Golden Globes 2026 night also celebrated top entertainment. On the film side, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Bugonia led the nominations. In television, shows like The Pitt, Hacks, Severance, Adolescence, and Pluribus dominated the categories.

