Golden Globes 2026: Selena Gomez makes 1st red carpet appearance as wife with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande Bring A Game

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Beverly Hills on January 11 local time! A big day for film and television acting talent to show off their year’s achievements, the stars indeed left no stone unturned in making big splashes at this year’s ceremony. Looks after looks and blings galore, it was an evening full of bold pieces and statement-making moments. Here are some of the best looks.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

It was date night at its best for the newly married couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The two wore matching fits, complete with a black gown with feathery ruffles for her and a tailored suit for him. The singer-actress flaunted a stack of her engagement and marriage rings, keeping her other accessories to a minimum with only big statement earrings making the cut. The two kissed on the carpet, making the lenses go crazy on them.

Jennifer Lawrence

The most daring look of the night came from the Die, My Love star, who left little to the imagination with a see-through gown. Decked out in embroidered flowers, she let her ashy blonde hair do the talking. A matching jacket that covered her back and butt accompanied the star for half the red carpet, which she flung off for some more jaw-dropping photos later.

Ariana Grande

Glinda the Good was her best-behaved self at this year’s awards ceremony. In the absence of the Wicked Witch Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo, she turned to the darker side with a black gown. The off-shoulder piece with a bow on one side, the songstress put her hair up in a ponytail, and smiled for the cameras.

Jacob Elordi

The Frankenstein star brought the class and the looks.

Amanda Seyfried

A complete stunner, she took the spotlight as soon as she entered the room.

Jenna Ortega

Bringing in the Wednesday Addams energy to the show.

Emma Stone

With Yorgos Lanthimos on her arm, the actress was her usual animated self while posing for the cameras.

Jennifer Garner

Undeniable beauty on this one! What a classic entry for the star.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Another couple who decided to have their date at the Golden Globes, and we’re not complaining!

Ana de Armas

Bringing the glam back into action, the Blonde actress made sure we remember her!

Paul Mescal

Make way for the suave Paul Mescal, who’s more than ready to keep our hearts racing through the night.

