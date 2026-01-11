Golden Globes 2026: When, Where, and What Time to Watch the Awards Ceremony Live in India

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off the 2026 awards season with a grand celebration of cinema and television. Taking place at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Returning as host for the second consecutive year is comedian and actor Nikki Glaser, whose 2025 debut was widely praised for her sharp wit. Known for her fearless humor, Glaser previously described the Golden Globes as “Ozempic’s biggest night,” striking a balance between satire and celebration and hosting the Globes was the most fun experience of her career.

When, where and what time to watch Golden Globes according to IST

The Golden Globes Award ceremony will begin at 6:30 am IST on January 12. The Indian fans can tune in live via JioHotstar, while the viewers in the US will be able to watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+. This year’s nominations feature some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Stone, promising a star-powered morning of glamour and excitement.

Film and TV Nominations

Leading the film nominations this year is One Battle After Another, which secured nine nods, including acting mentions for Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti, and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson. The film competes in the musical or comedy category, where DiCaprio faces strong competition from Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and George Clooney (Jay Kelly). Close behind is the Danish drama Sentimental Value with eight nominations, while Sinners earned seven. On the television front, The White Lotus dominates with six nominations, continuing its strong awards-season momentum.

Presenters at Golden Globes 2026

The ceremony will also feature a glittering lineup of presenters, blending Hollywood legends with contemporary stars. Among those confirmed are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Dakota Fanning, Lisa from Blackpink, Snoop Dogg, Zoë Kravitz, and Kevin Hart, among many others. Notably, Chopra Jonas is the only Indian representative among this year’s presenters. Adding a historic touch, the Golden Globes will introduce a Best Podcast category for the first time, expanding recognition beyond traditional screen formats.

Honoring lifetime achievements, Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her extraordinary contribution to film. With prestigious awards, high-profile nominees, and memorable moments expected, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards promise a fitting start to the year’s awards season.

