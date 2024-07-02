'22 Was Insane For Me': Reneé Rapp Seemingly Offers Insight Into Her New Album

Reneé Rapp, 24, is one of the rapidly growing artists who has been garnering prominence as she advances in her career. The singer continues to shine, whether through her performance in the 2024 release of Mean Girls or through her songs.

Recently, the performer discussed her upcoming album and the writing process for the songs included in the project. Read ahead to know what she said.

Reneé Rapp shares details about her next album

As reported by Billboard, during Reneé Rapp's appearance on Instagram's Close Friend Only podcast, the singer elaborated on the significant changes she experienced between the ages of 23 and 24.

She said, “It’s about this … and to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically … It was so bad, and I thought 22 was insane for me.”

Reflecting on the past year, the Talk Too Much singer expressed that it has been a significant period of personal growth and challenges for her.

Discussing her writing process for her upcoming album, Rapp revealed that she had a “terrible” day when she wrote the last song. The hitmaker added that she had a bad day with negative experiences and felt like she had nowhere to go with her thoughts.

Rapp continued, “Because obviously, I can’t put them outward in this moment, therefore I will be like mentally just writing.”

The actress said, “It was really about finding an outlet.” The vocalist further reflected that she felt overwhelmed and thought that she needed to do something with all the “negative energy.” She sat in a corner, closed her eyes for about 10 minutes, and let her thoughts flow.

Rapp expressed, “It was like a form of mental escape, a way to process everything without having to vocalize it directly.”

Reneé Rapp believes that raw emotions add authenticity to her work

During the podcast, Reneé Rapp revealed that the raw emotions add an authentic layer to her music. She continued, explaining that it is in those moments of vulnerability that she can tap into something deep and genuine.

She added, “The song I ended up writing that day captured exactly what I was feeling – the frustration, the sadness, everything. It turned out to be one of my most honest pieces.”

The Gemini Moon vocalist said that every artist has their own way of dealing with their emotions, and for her, writing has always been “therapeutic.” Whether the singer is having a good or a bad day, writing helps her make sense of her experiences.

Rapp said, “It’s like every song is a snapshot of what I was going through at that particular time.”

