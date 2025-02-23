25 Film Independent Spirit Awards Complete Winner List: Anora and A Real Pain Win Big

The 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards was held on February 22, choosing a lot of great names as its winners. If you were on the lookout for the names of films and television series that took home the accolade, we have got you covered.

Below is a complete list of winners of the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

In the films category, Anora became the one to take home several wins. With the Best Feature, Mikey Madison won the Best Lead Performance, alongside Sean Baker winning the Best Director accolade.

Meanwhile, Best First Feature was won by Didi, for which the Director and Producer was Sean Wang, and the producers were Valerie Bush, Carlos López Estrada, and Josh Peters.

Best Supporting Performance was given to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, with Best Screenplay for Jesse Eisenberg for the same outing.

Best Breakthrough Performance was won by Maisy Stella for My Old Ass and it was Sean Wang for Didi who took home Best First Screenplay.

Nickel Boys’s Jomo Fray won the Best Cinematography, and the Editing winner was Hansjörg Weissbrich on September 5.

Coming to Best International Feature, it was won by Flow, directed by Gints Zilbalodis. The Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, and Rachel Szor directed film No Other Land won the best documentary and the Producers Award was given to Sarah Winshall.

The John Cassavetes Award, For the Film Made Under $1 Million, was won by Girls Will Be Girls directed by Shuchi Talati, while His Three Daughters took home the Robert Altman Award.

Meanwhile, the Someone To Watch Award was won by Sarah Friedland who directed Familiar Touch, and the Truer Than Fiction Award was given to Rachel Elizabeth Seed, the director of A Photographic Memory

Coming to the television category, Shōgun won the Best New Scripted Series, with Best Lead Performance In A New Scripted Series being won by Richard Gadd of Baby Reindeer. The aforementioned series also won Best Supporting Performance In A New Scripted Series and Best Breakthrough Performance In A New Scripted Series, with How to Die Alone becoming the winner of Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series. It was Hollywood Black that took home the Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series award.